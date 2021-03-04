MS Dhoni received a grand reception as he landed in Chennai late on Wednesday to participate in his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's training camp for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video on the micro-blogging site in which Dhoni can be seen getting a warm welcome from the hotel staff. The former India skipper will undergo a five-day quarantine period. CSK's prolific run-scorer Ambati Rayudu also reached Chennai on Wednesday.

Here's the video:

The camp is likely to get underway from March 9, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said, adding the players who are available would take part in it.

"Yeah...the camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions," he told PTI.

"The players will undergo five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests...," he added.

Dhoni will lead the side in the 14th edition of the Twenty20 league.

CSK in the player's auction spent big on England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian uncapped all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham.

The three-time IPL champions roped in Gowtham for Rs 9.25 crore while they bought Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore.

(With PTI inputs)