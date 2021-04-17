MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: Middle Order A Concern For SunRisers Hyderabad As They Take On Mumbai Indians
MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai Indians will be aiming to build a winning run, when they face winless SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. With the IPL 2021 season having just begun, MI are currently third in the table after a win and a defeat. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener, by two wickets. They followed it up with a win in Match 5, when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs. On the other hand, SRH are currently at the bottom of the table, and haven't won a match yet. Captained by David Warner, SRH lost to KKR by 10 runs in Match 3, followed by a six-run defeat to RCB. In Match 9, a win will be crucial for both sides, who will be hoping to reach the playoffs once again this year. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 9 Live Cricket Score And Updates Between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 17:39 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 16 times in the IPL. MI have won eight times, and so have SRH.
- 17:32 (IST)Good evening and welcome everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 9 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), from the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A win will be crucial for both sides, with contrasting fortunes in the ongoing season. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!