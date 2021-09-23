IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Aim To Bounce Back To Winning Ways Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: MI face KKR in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season on Thursday, in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI, who were without captain Rohit Sharma, resumed their IPL 2021 campaign with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, losing by 20 runs. The defending champions are currently fourth in the standings, with eight points from eight games. On the other hand, KKR are sixth in the table (six points from eight fixtures), after stunning Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side won by nine wickets. MI will be aiming to seal a win and consolidate their position in the top-half of the table. Meanwhile, KKR need to build on their winning run and climb up the league standings.
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 18:54 (IST)Pitch reportAccording to Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden, who work for the broadcaster, the pitch is a bit grassy with a slow bounce. Fats bowlers could pick up wickets and weather is also hot with a breeze coming in. Spinners also take plenty of wickets in this venue and could be on top tonight too! A tough time for batsmen today!
- 18:36 (IST)One to watch: Andre RussellThe West Indies all-rounder was in fantastic form during KKR's win vs RCB. He took three wickets in three overs and only conceded nine runs. He accounted for the important dismissal of AB de Villiers and took the wickets of Srikar Bharat and Mohammed Siraj.He will be crucial to KKR's performance tonight!
- 18:26 (IST)Rohit Sharma set to reach unique milestone!Rohit Sharma could become the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20 cricket, if he registers three maximums vs KKR. With 397 sixes in T20 cricket, he is currently eighth in the all-time list, which is headed by Chris Gayle (1042). Kieron Pollard (756) is second in the list, followed by Andre Russell (509), Brendon McCullum (485), Shane Watson (467), AB de Villiers (430) and Aaron Finch (399).
- 18:06 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 28 times, with MI coming out on top with 22 wins. KKR has claimed six victories.
- 18:04 (IST)Watch: MI depart for the Sheikh Zayed StadiumMI posted a video on their social media handles, where the contingent could be seen departing their team hotel. The players look confident for tonight's fixture! Here is the video:
- 17:43 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 34 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Both teams will be aiming for a win, with MI yet to claim two points in UAE this season.Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
