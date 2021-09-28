The last two matches of the ongoing IPL 2021 league phase will be played concurrently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. This is the first time that the last day of the group phase in IPL will have matches being played concurrently. According to the earlier schedule, SunRisers Hyderabad were to face Mumbai Indians in a day game at 3:30 PM IST while the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match was scheduled to be played at 7:30 PM IST. Both matches will now be played in the evening at 7:30 PM IST.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," the BCCI said in a media release.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)," the statement further read.

The tournament is at a crucial stage right now as none of the teams have made their place secure in the play-offs. Delhi Capitals had a chance to become the first team to enter the play-offs on Tuesday, but their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah means Rishabh Pant's team will have to wait longer.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings could secure their play-offs berth if they beat bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad in their next outing.

BCCI also announced the media rights tender for the 2023-2027 cycle of the Indian Premier League.

" The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021," the BCCI said in a media release.