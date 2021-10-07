Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Full on the pads, Tewatia flicks it to fine leg. Narine comes across but misfields and concedes a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Tewatia flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but safe! Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia cuts it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot! Full ball outside off, Tewatia drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Tewatia pushes it to cover.
Jaydev Unadkat walks out to bat now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Morris too goes and Chakravarthy too goes into the wickets column. Full on middle, Morris looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal and up goes the finger in flash. Rajasthan have completely made a mess of this chase.
8.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Floated ball around off, Morris looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire says no.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Tewatia pushes it to long off for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is nicely bowled! Tossed up outside off, Tewatia looks to defend but misses.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, cut to point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Tewatia defends it out.
Who will bat now? Chris Morris walks out to bat. Also, Varun Chakravarthy (1-0-3-0) is back on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Another one bites the dust! Kolkata are all over Rajasthan and this looks like it will be over in a flash! Good-length ball on middle, Dube looks to flick but it goes off the pads and it hits the off stump. 34 for 6 are Rajasthan.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Tewatia flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Tewatia defends it back to the bowler. No run.
Strategic Time-Out! Well, Kolkata would need to bowl terribly from here to lose the game. They have the game in their firm control and should win this with ease. It has been a tough game for Rajasthan. They would need a miracle to win it from here. Rahul Tewatia is the next batter.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shivam Mavi takes another and Rajasthan contiune to plummet into the abyss! Good-length ball around off, Phillips stays back and looks to defend but it beats the outside edge and it hits the timber.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Full outside off, Glenn drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Dube looks to flick but gets an inside edge, hits the pads and it goes to the off side for one.
Change. Shivam Mavi (1-0-3-1) is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Phillips looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Tossed up on off, Phillips whacks it over long off for a biggie.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, punched to cover.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Dube pulls it to long on for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally Dube gets one! Loopy ball on middle, Dube uses his feet and then lifts it over long on for a biggie.
5.6 overs (0 Run) End of the Powerplay! Full ball on off, Phillips drives it to mid off. Rajasthan are 17 for 4.
5.5 overs (0 Run) That was a pacy delivery! Back of a length ball outside off, Phillips looks to punch it off the back foot but misses.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Phillips punches it to cover.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Dube pushes it to deep cover for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball around off, Dube looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.5 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 172, are 47/7. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.