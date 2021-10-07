Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Flicked away for one.
Jaydev Unadkat is back on to bowl his final over. 3-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is crunched! A slower ball, on a length, on off. Venkatesh Iyer comes down the track and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. This is carved to deep cover for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Gill heaves it to deep mid-wicket for one. The intent is there from both of them now to up the ante.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill looks to slog but misses.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Iyer comes down the track to heave it but miscues. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Gill pulls it to long on for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Clipped to deep square leg for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Iyer goes for the pull but gets hit on the pads. The ball runs to third man and the batters get a leg bye.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Iyer looks to clip it away but gets the leading edge to covers.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, wide outside off. Iyer misses the cut. Wide called.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Gill cuts it past point for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Iyer goes for the paddle but mistimes. The ball goes over the keeper and they get one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Gill flicks it to fine leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Iyer runs it to third man for one.
Strategic Time-Out! It has been a decent start from Kolkata. Their run rate is slow but they have not lost any wickets which is a good sign for them. Now they would look to continue the good work and post a good score on the board. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have not done that badly as they have not let the runs flow but now they would need to pick up wickets quickly. What will happen?
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Iyer walks down the track and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is such a good stroke! Length ball, outside off. Iyer uses the pace of the ball and runs it to the third man fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Gill cuts it past covers for one.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on leg. Gill works it past square leg for two.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Iyer hits it to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Jaydev Unadkat is back on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Iyer comes down the track to heave but misses. End of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 34 for 0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Gill pushes it down the ground for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Iyer hits it past covers for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Blocked out by Iyer.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Punched to mid off.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Gill runs down the track and smacks it to mid off for one.
