Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Earlier in the game, Shubman Gill batted brilliantly for Kolkata and made sure that they got a very big total on the board. Kolkata got 171 runs and on a slow pitch, it was too big for Rajasthan to get to that total. A brilliant victory for Kolkata and a disappointing show by Rajasthan in their final game of the season.
Not much to talk about Rajasthan's batting. They needed a strong start at the top but that did not happen. Instead, their top order was folded and they were way behind the curve. Rahul Tewatia hit a few blows but that was never going to be enough for them to even get close to the total. It was a very poor show from them and this is not something that they would have wanted in their last game of the season. Their show against Mumbai in the previous game too was very poor and Rajasthan would be very disappointed.
Kolkata had a very good total on the board and they bowled really well to defend it. It was a team performance by them and everyone contributed well. Shakib Al Hasan took a wicket at the top and set the tone. Then, Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson demolished the middle order of Rajasthan and put them in firm control of the game. Varun Chakravarthy got the wicket of Chris Morris and all the recognized batters of Rajasthan were back in the hut. Shivam Mavi took 4 wickets while Lockie Ferguson took 3. The spin of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine got a wicket each and it was a team show by them.
A brilliant victory for Kolkata and this is just what they needed! With this win, they would most likely be the fourth team to make it to the playoffs. Mumbai can still qualify but they would need a massive win against Hyderabad in their last game. As for Rajasthan, this ends the season for them and they would be disappointed with their last couple of games.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mavi finishes the game off with a 4-fer! His best figures in the Indian T20 League! Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia looks to swing it away but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. KOLKATA WIN BY 86 RUNS.
Change. Shivam Mavi (3-0-21-3) to bowl out.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
15.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tossed up outside off, Rahman looks to defend but misses.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Rahman defends it onto the pitch.
15.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Sakariya has been dismissed via a run out! Rajasthan lose their 9th wicket. Tossed up on middle, Tewatia looks to sweep but it goes off the top edge to deep square leg. Tewatia wants two initially and calls for it but then he sees the fielder coming in quickly and sends Sakariya back. Shakib Al Hasan collects and throws it to Dinesh Karthik who whips the bails off. Sakariya is well short despite the desperate dive.
Strategic Time-Out! Well, the game is pretty much done and dusted. The only thing that Tewatia can do now is put on a show for the viewers and dent the NRR of Kolkata a bit. Mustafizur Rahman joins him in the middle.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) BYE! Tossed up outside off, Sakariya looks to drive but misses. The keeper misses it and the batters collect a bye.
