Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the run chase! The Kolkata players stride out to the middle, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Liam Livingstone.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 172 to win for Rajasthan! It won't be easy on a pitch that is a little slow. It is also keeping low at times. Kolkata have a very good bowling lineup and they are the favorites from here on. Will Rajasthan spoil Kolkata's party? We will find out as the chase begins in a while.
Venkatesh Iyer is down for a chat, he says that not losing wickets at the start was the key. Adds that the wicket is a bit two-paced so the bowlers need to bowl at the good-length area. Says that they are taking this like any other game that they have to win and the atmosphere in the dressing room has not changed.
Rajasthan will be disappointed with the ball. They could not utilize the slowness of the pitch and after a good start in the Powerplay, they fell apart. Chetan Sakariya was the best bowler among them while Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris were decent. Jaydev Unadkat proved to be expensive. The spinners were taken apart in the two overs that they bowled. Overall, they needed a better performance and now they have a tough task to achieve.
Kolkata were brilliant with the bat as they first started slowly with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer just looking for singles in the Powerplay. After that, they opened up as they played some lovely shots. Iyer fell but Gill continued and reached another fifty this season. Rana played some shots while Tripathi did a good job. They did lose steam towards the end but Morgan and Karthik ensured that they end on a high.
A fantastic batting effort from Kolkata! They have posted the highest score at Sharjah this season and they will be very happy with the effort, especially on a pitch that is not easy to bat on. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have a big task ahead of them and they will need to come good with the bat.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker, on the pads. Morgan misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The batters take a leg bye. Kolkata get to 171 for 4!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Full ball, on the pads. Morgan flicks it way over the square leg fence. A great shot by Captain Morgan!
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That has missed everything! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. First, Morgan misses the heave. Then, Samson fails to gather the ball and it runs to the fence.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, down the leg side. Morgan misses the flick. The batters cross for a bye. Morris gets the throw from Samson but he misses the shy at his end. Wided as well.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Dinesh Karthik pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Morgan misses the heave. Samson fumbles and they take a bye.
Chris Morris will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the pads. Morgan clips it towards deep square leg for one.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is so well done! Full ball, way outside off. Morgan reaches it and carves it between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Heaved to deep mid-wicket for one. 150 up for Kolkata.
18.3 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! Slower ball, on off. Dinesh Karthik looks to paddle but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Morgan plays it to point for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, it keeps a little low. Morgan looks to flick but misses.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik goes for the cut but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on off. Pushed to covers for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Dinesh Karthik flicks it past mid-wicket for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! On a length, around off. Morgan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Sakariya appeals but the umpire is not interested. The bowler convinces Samson to take the review. There is no bat on that but the impact is outside off. It will be a leg bye as the batters had crossed over.
Rajasthan have taken the review for LBW! Eoin Morgan is the man in question. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows that the impact is outside off. Rajasthan lose the review.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
Eoin Morgan is the next man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Oh, brilliant bowling by Chetan Sakariya! Slower ball, on a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi gets low and looks to slog it away but he is months early in the stroke. The ball goes onto hit the stumps and Rajasthan have struck at the right moment!
16.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The dive saves Dinesh Karthik! Length ball, on leg. He goes for the flick but gets hit on the pads. Karthik takes a couple of steps down the track but is sent back. Mustafizur Rahman gathers the ball and underarms it at the stumps at the keeper's end. The TV umpire is called in but Dinesh Karthik's dive has saved him.
An appeal for a run out taken upstairs! It seems that Dinesh Karthik has made it in and he has as confirmed by the replays.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Watch out! That has gone on the roof of the stadium! Short of a length, slower in pace and outside off. Dinesh Karthik rocks back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Rahul Tripathi pulls it away for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi chops it towards Samson.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Punched to long on for one.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on leg. Dinesh Karthik flicks it just outside the 30-yard circle on the leg side for a couple.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 2-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Dinesh Karthik works it to mid on for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Cut past point for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A really, really good knock by Gill ends and he has put his team in a very good position. Full ball, on off. Gill looks to flick but gets the leading edge. The ball goes high in the air to cover and Yashasvi Jaiswal takes it. It almost popped out but manages to hold onto it.
Who will come out to bat now? Dinesh Karthik it is.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Gill misses the flick. Wide called.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Past the fielder! Length ball, on the pads. Gill flicks it away. The man from deep mid-wicket dives to his right but does not get to it. It runs to the fence. The umpires check if it is a six or a four and the replays show that it is the latter.
15.2 overs (0 Run) SMACKED! Full ball, on off. Gill hits it hard but hits the stumps at the other end.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to long on for one.
Match Reports
