Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia slashes it over point. Gill runs across to stop but just as h gets up to collect the ball, he touches thed ropes. A boundary signalled.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Tewatia pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on off, Tewatia lifts it over mid off for a couple of runs.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball down the leg side, Tewatia looks to paddle but misses. Tewatia wants a wide but the umpire does not agree.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Tewatia drives it to mid off.
Lockie Ferguson (3-0-10-3) to bowl out now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Chetan defends it back to the bowler.
Well, we have a change in the field for the last ball. A slip and short leg come in place.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Tewatia works it down to long on for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Rahul pushes it to cover-point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on off, Tewatia defends it out.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul defends it to point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Tewatia reverse-sweeps it to deep point. Turns down the single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Sakariya pads it away.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floated ball outside off, Tewatia chips it over the bowler's head for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, Tewatia digs it out to mid on.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Floated ball outside off, Tewatia goes down on his knees and slogs it over deep square leg for a maximum.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball down the leg side, Sakariya flicks it to fine leg for one.
Sunil Narine (2-0-21-0) comes back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia looks to run it down to third man but misses.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Shortish ball outside off, Tewatia plays it through extra cover for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Good-length ball on middle, Tewatia flicks it to deep mid-wicket but does not take the run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia runs it down to third man and refuses the single.
Chetan Sakariya is the next man in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is all too easy for Kolkata at the moment! Length ball, on off. Jaydev Unadkat goes for the slog but gets the leading edge. The ball goes in the air to deep cover and Shakib Al Hasan takes it with ease.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Length ball, on off. Jaydev Unadkat hits it over mid off for a boundary.
Lockie Ferguson is back on. 2-0-2-2 are his numbers so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Punched away to short cover.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat cuts it to deep point for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Hit hard to short cover.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Tewatia works it past mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Tossed up, on leg. Tewatia gets low and sweeps it over the square leg fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Worked to fine leg for one.
