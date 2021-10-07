Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR GILL! Lucky but Kolkata will take it! Good-length ball around off, Gill looks to heave it away but it goes off the inside edge and it goes past the stumps for a boundary. Another fine innings from Gill.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Tripathi opens the face of the bat and then guides it to short third man for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Gill flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on the pads, Tripathi works it to short fine leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Gill dances down the track and then lifts it to deep cover for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Kolkata have a strong platform and from here, they would look to get to a score of 170 at least. The pitch is not very slow but it is still not the easiest one to bat on. If Rajasthan do not pull things back here, they could be chasing a pretty stiff target. Change in bowling as Chetan Sakariya (2-0-13-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Tripathi pulls it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Length ball outside off, Tripathi absolutely smokes it past the deep cover fielder for a boundary.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Good-length ball around off, Tripathi waits for it and then thrashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Gill thrashes it past the bowler and towards long off for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle and leg, Tripathi pushes it to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Gill flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shivam Dube is back in. He went for 5 in his first over.
12.6 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! Difficult chance for Sanju Samson but it will go down as a dropped chance! Slower ball outside off, Tripathi looks to drive but gets an outside edge and it goes to the right of Sanju Samson who dives and tries to catch it with one hand but it pops out. It was a tough chance.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball around off, Gill plays it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Gill dances down the track and then looks to heave it away but misses.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely by Gill! Shortish ball on middle, Gill rocks back and then pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Tripathi pushes it to deep cover for a single.
12.1 overs (3 Runs) Excellent work from Shivam Dube! Good-length ball on the pads, Gill clips it to backward square leg. Dube runs back and pulls it back in just before the ropes. Three taken and 100 up for Kolkata.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Despite the wicket, Glenn Phillips has conceded 17 runs from the over. Full ball on the pads, Tripathi flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter ball down the leg side, Tripathi looks to flick but misses. WIDED.
Who will bat now? Rahul Tripathi it is.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Nitish Rana has thrown it away! Glenn Phillips has the last laugh! Full outside off, Nitish Rana looks to go over long off but does not get the elevation and the distance. Liam Livingstone at long off takes a simple catch. Rajasthan are clawing back into the game.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a brilliant hit from Nitish Rana! Tossed up on middle, Rana lifts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Gill heaves it to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Rana punches it to deep cover for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Squeezed away! Floated ball outside off, Rana squeezes it through the point region for a boundary.
Glenn Phillips comes in the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Rana flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Who will bat now? Is it the time for a pinch-hitter? Here comes Nitish Rana.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Big wicket as Venkatesh Iyer was looking good! Rajasthan will hope that they get more wickets here quickly now. Loopy ball on middle, Iyer looks to reverse sweep but misses and the ball hits the timber. Tewatia is elated and he brings an end to a wonderful partnership.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played to deep cover for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball outside off, Iyer punches it through the point region for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on middle, Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter ball outside off, left alone. Wided.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome to the attack, Rahul Tewatia! Loopy ball around off, Gill dances down the track but does not get close to the pitch. He still goes for the shot. One hand comes off the handle but still, it has enough to clear the deep mid-wicket fence.
Time for some spin as Rahul Tewatia comes in the attack.
