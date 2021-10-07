Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Tucked to mid-wicket.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Tucked to deep mid-wicket for one.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, outside off. Dube looks to drive but gets the outside edge. The man at short third man dives and gets his hands to the ball. It rolls away and the batters take a couple.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Dube cuts it to backward point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked to mid on.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Dube looks to block but gets the inside edge to mid-wicket.
Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Glenn Phillips looks to block but gets the inside edge on the pads. Lockie Ferguson puts in an appeal but he is the only one.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Blocked out.
Glenn Phillips is the next man in.
Review time! Anuj Rawat has been given out LBW. It looks plumb but he has decided to take the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows all reds.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That was a review taken in hope! Length ball, lands on off and stays a bit low. Rawat looks to block but gets on the pads. The umpire has no doubt in his mind and raises the finger. To be honest, this looks dead straight. Dube has a word with Rawat and the latter decides to review it. There is no bat on it and it is absolutely plumb!
3.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Dube works it past short fine leg. The batters take one.
Anuj Rawat is in now.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A wonderful catch by Rahul Tripathi! Short ball, on leg. Liam Livingstone takes a step down the track to pull it. But he is hurried by the pace of the ball and gets the top edge. The ball goes in the air to deep square leg. Rahul Tripathi runs in from the deep, he slides forward and takes a very good catch! Kolkata are all over Rajasthan at this moment!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Liam Livingstone gets a length ball, just outside off. He looks to block but the ball zips past the outside edge.
Lockie Ferguson is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Dube looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls away to the leg side.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Liam Livingstone clips it past square leg for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to mid on for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Punched to covers. The fielder gets to his right and keeps it to one. Mavi has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Livingstone knows that he was a goner if that had hit.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard! Shorter ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone cuts it past point for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed past mid-wicket for one.
Sunil Narine is into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on middle. Liam Livingstone comes down the track and looks to flick. But he misses and gets hit on the pads. Mavi appeals but the umpire says no. Livingstone was way down the pitch.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Dube flicks it past square leg for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Dube misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Dube punches it past covers. The fielder chases it, dives and keeps it to a couple.
Shivam Dube comes out to bat.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kolkata are well and truly on top here as Samson departs! Length ball, on off. He flicks it in the air. Eoin Morgan dives to his right at short mid-wicket and takes the catch. The scorecard looks like one for a football match currently!
Who will bowl from the other end? Shivam Mavi it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Just a single and a wicket from the over! Darted on the pads. Sanju Samson works it to long on for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Sanju Samson punches it to cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
Sanju Samson is the next man in.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Shakib Al Hasan strikes in the first over! Flatter ball, on off. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits the off pole and Rajasthan are off to a poor start. Great start for Kolkata and they would want to continue.
0.2 over (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Tucked to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to deposit it in the stand but misses. Karthik fails to hold onto the ball but there was no edge on it.
