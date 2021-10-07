Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.1 over (0 Run) No run.
We are set for the clash! The players have made their way out to the middle. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have taken the crease. Jaydev Unadkat is going to start with the ball.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that if they get 2 points here, things would look after themselves. About his batting, says that he is trying to turn things around. Informs that Lockie Ferguson comes back in for Tim Southee.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says that it is easier to bowl first on this wicket. Adds that there have been a lot of learnings from the last game as the wicket here is quite different. Informs that there are four changes. Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris are back in the side and they replace, Evin Lewis, Kuldip Yadav, Shreyas Gopal and David Miller.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone (IN PLACE OF EVIN LEWIS), Sanju Samson (WK/C), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat (IN PLACE OF SHREYAS GOPAL), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris (IN PLACE OF DAVID MILLER), Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat (IN PLACE OF KULDIP YADAV), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson (IN PLACE OF TIM SOUTHEE), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
Toss - All set for the toss! Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Rajasthan. They have elected to bowl first.
Kolkata have had a great time in the UAE leg of the competition. They have won games and having a healthy NRR works strongly in their favor. A win here even by the smallest of margins would likely take them to the playoffs. The story of Rajasthan has not been as rosy though. They have only 2 games in UAE and their recent loss against Mumbai came with a big margin, denting their NRR. But, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if they get a big win here and some of the other results go their way.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the clash between Kolkata and Rajasthan. We are heading to the final few games of the season and we still do not know which team will be the fourth team to make it to the playoffs. Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan and Kolkata can make it to the playoffs so each game from here, will not just be crucial for the teams playing, but also for the teams watching from the sidelines. A win here for Kolkata would most likely see them make it to the playoffs since they have a good NRR but a win for Rajasthan would make things really interesting. Which team will get 2 points here? We will find out. Stay tuned for toss and more updates.
... Match Day ...
