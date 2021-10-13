Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Gill prods and drives it past covers for a couple of runs.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on middle and leg. Venkatesh Iyer lofts it over the bowler's head for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Floated, around middle. Gill waits for the ball to arrive and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Anrich Nortje comes running in from deep mid-wicket and the batters run hard to complete the second run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg. Venkatesh Iyer steps out and drills it to long on to rotate the strike.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, darted on the pads. Gill stays back and works it to deep square leg for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle and leg. Venkatesh Iyer turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Iyer punches it to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it to point, off the outer half of the bat.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a great start for Kolkata. Iyer and Gill have been on a roll so far and the Powerplay surely belongs to Kolkata. But as the ball gets older, scoring runs freely will become tougher and that is what Delhi would hope. Pant's brigade needs a couple of quick wickets to get back in the game and they need them quickly. Ravichandran Ashwin comes back on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace, from Khan! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Shubman Gill looks to cut but he misses. Kolkata are 51/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer guides it to third man for one.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on middle and leg. Venkatesh Iyer flicks it to wide of deep square leg for a couple. Kolkata bring up their 50!
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Shubman Gill taps it to cover and takes an easy run.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer cuts it to deep point and collects a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Length ball, on the pads. Venkatesh Iyer flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Shot of the match so far. He timed that very sweetly.
