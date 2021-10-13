Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Dhawan comes down the track and pushes it to long off for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Marcus Stoinis chips it towards long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed to deep point for one.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan gets a much-needed boundary for his team! Tosses up, outside off. He gets low and sweeps it between wide long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Good footwork by Venkatesh Iyer! Dhawan comes down the track and smacks it down the ground. Iyer runs across from long on and stops the ball with his feet. The man from long off gets across and throws it back. Two taken.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pushed down to long off for one.
Varun Chakravarthy (1-0-2-1) comes back to bowl.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Pushed down to long on for one. Just 3 from the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Dhawan pushes it past point for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Dhawan looks to cut it away but misses.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Dhawan looks to work it away but gets the inside edge to short fine leg.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Dhawan looks to whip it away but gets the inside edge back on the pads.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Marcus Stoinis backs away and cuts it past covers for one.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a decent start by Delhi. Yes, they have lost Shaw but a run rate of 6.5 here is good enough to start things. They would now hope to build a solid platform so the likes of Pant and Hetmyer can tee off in the death overs. But the next stage of the game will see Morgan using his spinners in tandem and they have been in sensational form. This should be an exciting contest.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Marcus Stoinis hangs back and cuts it towards sweeper cover. The batters take a single. Just 3 runs off the over!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Marcus Stoinis punches it towards cover off the back foot.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Mavi errs in line and sprays this one way down leg. Marcus Stoinis lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Marcus Stoinis rocks back and defends it towards cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Length ball, jagging back in from middle. Marcus Stoinis turns it to mid on.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Marcus Stoinis defends it to cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on the pads. Shikhar Dhawan taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan works it wide of mid on to collect a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A tad short, around middle. Marcus Stoinis lofts it towards long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, down leg. Shikhar Dhawan tucks it to the leg side for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Marcus Stoinis drills it to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up, around off. Marcus Stoinis carves it over cover for a boundary.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDE! A stumping chance has gone begging! Shakib Al Hasan sees Dhawan advancing down the track, he fires it down leg. Dinesh Karthik reaches out but fails to collect the ball cleanly. The batters cross over.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Marcus Stoinis looks to cut but he gets an inside edge and the ball goes to the left of the keeper for a run.
Shakib Al Hasan is back on. He went for 13 in his first two overs.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Stoinis tucks it to the leg side and collects a single. Delhi are 38/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, jagging back in from middle. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to square leg to rotate the strike.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down to slog but the ball keeps low and goes past Dhawan's blade.
5.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good-length ball, angling in from outside off. Shikhar Dhawan stays back to cut but he misses as the ball zips past his outside edge.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Marcus Stoinis miscues his pull wide of mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan hangs back and taps it towards backward point for a quick run.
