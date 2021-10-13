Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
How one evaluates the first innings would depend on one's point of view. We all know how difficult it is to score runs in Sharjah. The Delhi batters though kept their nerves and made sure they keep the runs ticking. Kolkata, on the other hand, their bowlers were on the money yet again. They kept things tight and kept chipping wickets at regular intervals.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Mavi ends up serving a full toss, outside off. Iyer shuffles across and hits it straight down the ground for a maximum. Delhi end at 135 for 5!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, fuller and outside off. Patel hits it to wide long on for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker again, on off. Hit down to long on. They want the second but decide against it in the end.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Yorker, on off. Iyer plays it with soft hands to long on and sprints back for the second.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Iyer gets across and pulls it between wide long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Shivam Mavi (3-0-12-1) comes back to bowl the last over of the innings.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Heaved to deep mid-wicket for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Patel hits it past short fine leg for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Iyer runs it to short third man for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Worked past square leg for one.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Brilliant work by Venkatesh Iyer! Shorter ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer cuts it straight to point and sets off for a run. Venkatesh Iyer fires a perfect throw to Dinesh Karthik, who takes the bails off. Shimron Hetmyer is nowhere in the picture.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls away. One taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Punched to long on for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, way outside off. Iyer leaves it. Wide called.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is punished by Shimron Hetmyer! Full ball, on off. He clears his front leg and whips it way over the mid-wicket fence.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Cut away to deep cover for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Iyer fails to get any bat on it.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to smack it but gets the inside edge. The man at short fine leg dives and gets a hand to the ball. One taken.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! On a length, on off. Shimron Hetmyer gets low and hits it high in the air. The ball goes just over the square leg fence.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Iyer works it to deep square leg for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Flicked past mid-wicket for one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Flicked past mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Iyer looks to cut it away but ends up hitting in the air. The catch is taken but it is a Free Hit. The batters take one.
Is that a no ball? They are checking it now but Shimron Hetmyer has walked off the ground. It is a NO BALL!
16.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Shimron Hetmyer comes running back in! Tossed up, on off. He heaves it to wide long on. The fielder runs in and dives forward to take a very good catch. Shimron Hetmyer walks off the ground but the umpires check for the no ball. It is very close and the TV umpire decides that it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up!
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on the pads. Flicked past square leg for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Iyer works it past mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Iyer looks to reverse sweep but misses.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out by Shimron Hetmyer.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Pushed away to backward point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Iyer works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer runs it to third man for one.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Now, Lockie Ferguson gets in the act! He bowls a shorter ball, on off. Pant backs away looking to pull it but gets the top edge as the ball bounces a bit more than he expected. It goes high in the air to mid off and it is taken by Rahul Tripathi. This has been a brilliant show by Kolkata and Delhi are in big trouble now.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Pant comes down the track and hits it to mid off.
