Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Slapped to covers. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and the batters take an overthrow.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Gill goes for the pull but gets the bottom edge back on the ground.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Rana pushes it past point for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Rana misses the drive. Wide called.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pushed to third man for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A sitter has gone down! Short ball, outside off. Rana goes for the slog but gets the outside edge. The ball goes to third man but Ravichandran Ashwin makes a mess of it. The batters cross for a run.
Change. Avesh Khan (2-0-15-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Gill misses the sweep.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rana cuts it wide of sweeper cover for one.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Full ball, outside off. Rana gets under it and smacks it straight down the ground for a maximum. 29 needed from 38 balls now.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed to long off.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Punched to deep cover for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Gill comes down the track and hits it to long on for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on leg. Rana blocks it out with ease.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Pushed past covers for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
Nitish Rana walks out to bat.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A brilliant, brilliant knock by Iyer ends. From here, Kolkata would have to bat terribly to lose the game. Length ball, on off. He pulls it straight to the man at deep square leg. The substitute fielder, Steven Smith, takes it with ease. Is there a twist in the tale here?
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary! Full ball, wide outside off. Iyer looks to go over covers but gets the outside edge. The ball runs to the third man fence.
Kagiso Rabada comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Darted on off. Gill comes down the track to hit it but gets hit on the pads. There is a big appeal for LBW but turned down.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Iyer gets low and hits it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Gill gets low and sweeps it away for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Blocked out.
11.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR IYER! This has been a brilliant knock by him and he has made sure that his team is in a very comfortable position. Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed to short third man for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Gill hits it to long on for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss, outside off. Iyer hits it to covers.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Gill hits it to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Pushed to long on for one.
10.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Nortje sprays this one way down leg. Rishabh Pant dives to his right but he has no chance! The ball races away to the fence.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the fielder! Length ball, outside off. Iyer goes over covers. The bottom hand comes off the bat but the ball reaches the fence.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Pushed to covers.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 136, are 114/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.