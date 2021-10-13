Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in from middle. Shreyas Iyer blocks it out.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Good-length ball, on middle. Shreyas Iyer heaves it towards Shubman Gill at deep mid-wicket and looks for the second run. Gill runs from deep mid-wicket, collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He hits the stumps but Dhawan is well inside the crease.
Is that a run out? Nope, Shikhar Dhawan is inside the crease.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down to slog but he miscues it wide of deep mid-wicket. The batters take one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Shreyas Iyer works it to long on off the back foot for a run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A tad short, outside off. Shreyas Iyer stays back and cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan tucks it to the leg side for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Shreyas Iyer reaches out and drives through covers for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shakib fires it in on the pads. The ball stays low and it goes through Iyer's legs as he looks to pull it hard.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, down leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to heave it away but he misses and gets hit on his pads.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Change. Shakib Al Hasan (3-0-24-0) to bowl out here.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Worked to mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air....safe! Length ball, on off. Iyer looks to whip it away but gets the top edge. The ball goes over cover. The man in the deep gets to his right and the man from cover chases it but the ball lands safely. Two taken.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mavi gets the wicket and Stoinis shakes his head while walking back! Length ball, on middle and leg. Stoinis backs away to the leg side to cut it away. But gets the toe end of the bat and the ball crashes back on the stumps. This is a key moment in the game and Kolkata would look to strangle the batters further here.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut but gets the outside edge to third man for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Dhawan comes down the track and toe-ends it back to the bowler.
Shivam Mavi (1-0-3-0) comes back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan slaps it to deep point for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Tucked past mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Tossed up, around leg. Stoinis looks to heave it across the line but misses. Karthik whips the bails off and the TV umpire is called in. The replays show Stoinis had dragged his foot outside the crease. But he gets it back in just before the bails are taken off.
A stumping decision has been sent upstairs. Marcus Stoinis has his back foot grounded and it is NOT OUT!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Darted outside off. Punched to short cover.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on leg. Marcus Stoinis paddles it towards fine leg. The fielder gets to his right and keeps it down to a couple.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Swept away to deep square leg for one.
