Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, way outside off. Gill goes for the cut but misses. Wide called.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Flicked to deep square leg for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! How costly will this prove to be? Length ball, on off. Iyer looks to punch it down the ground but hits it back to the bowler. Rabada gets a touch low and gets his hands to it but drops.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Iyer misses the flick. Wide called.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Rabada digs this a touch shorter, on middle. Iyer comes down the track and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads and Gill flicks it to short fine leg. There is a direct hit at the keeper's end but Iyer has made it back in the crease.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Worked to mid-wicket.
Kagiso Rabada comes to bowl.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as Gill comes down the track and pushes it to long off.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Pushed down to long on for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Iyer gets the inside edge back on the pads and back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the arc and out of the park! Tossed up, on off. Iyer comes down the track and whips it way over the mid-wicket fence.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Gill works it past square leg for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked towards square leg.
Axar Patel comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill hits it to deep backward point for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Gill misses the cut now.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Iyer hits it to mid off for a quick single.
2.3 overs (3 Runs) Shorter ball, on off. Gill hits it past the diving mid-wicket fielder. Shimron Hetmyer gets across from deep square leg but a fumble allows the batters to take the third.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Gill looks to cut but the ball stays low and goes under the bat.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Iyer runs it to third man for one.
Avesh Khan comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Iyer hits it to mid on and takes off for a quick single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed to long on for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Iyer comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality stroke! Tossed up, on middle. Iyer gets low and sweeps it to the square leg fence. There was a fielder there but he was moved towards deep mid-wicket just before this ball and Iyer takes full advantage of that.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Worked to deep mid-wicket for one.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Iyer hits it to the right of long off. It could have been a couple but they settle for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Shorter ball, on middle. Iyer miscues the pull past mid-wicket for one. 6 from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Pushed to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, around leg. Iyer looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved. It was pitching outside leg.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Blocked out.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill runs it to third man for one.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot to get started! Full ball, outside off. Gill hits it through covers for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 136, are 46/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.