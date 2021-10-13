Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they would have bowled first too but there is no point in thinking over the toss too much. Informs Marcus Stoinis comes in for Tom Curran. Ends by saying that the players are in the right frame of mind and hopes that the guys enjoy out on the field.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, says that they will bowl first. Mentions they have played a couple of games in Sharjah and that has worked for them before. Adds, there are no changes to the side. Also says, he hopes there is a bit of an advantage with them, but against this Delhi side, it should be a test. Mentions in the UAE leg, his players have played with fire and have put on a great show.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis (In for Tom Curran), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
TOSS UPDATE - Eoin Morgan and Rishabh Pant are at the middle for the all-important toss. The coin lands in favour of Morgan and Kolkata have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says that it is very pleasant and cool out there. Adds that the highest score on this surface is 156 and it was made by Bangalore, but teams after that have not been able to cross 132. Matthew Hayden says that batting here should be a mix of playing fearlessly and sensibly. Adds that scoring 50 runs in the Powerplay is what the batters should target. Says that spinners will play a big role in this game and it will get challenging to score runs once the ball gets old.
Kolkata have been the comeback kings of the season and they are familiar with the Sharjah conditions, as they ended Bangalore's hunt in the Eliminator. Kolkata have also won all the games while chasing in UAE and would likely hope to repeat that if they chase here again. In their last game, Sunil Narine was back to his best form and caused a lot of trouble to the opposition with both the bat and the ball. Also, on paper, it looks like they have a deep batting lineup, which was seen in their last game when Shakib Al Hasan and Eoin Morgan kept their calm and got Kolkata over the line.
Delhi reached the finals for the first time last season in 2020. But they could not get over the line against Mumbai. Although, they have been a dominant side in this season of the Indian T20 League. They topped the league stage with 20 points and would be eager to move an inch closer to their maiden trophy win. Although, Delhi are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats. They still remain a very strong team.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is time for Qualifier 2 in the Indian T20 League. In this game, Delhi will be locking horns against Kolkata. With Qualifier 2 comes the pressure and the fear of not being able to notch the last ticket to the final. Delhi had an opportunity to make it to the finale but they slipped against Chennai which is why they feature in this game. Kolkata, on the other hand, have certainly revived in the UAE leg of the competition. No one would have thought they would make it so far, but they have beaten all the odds. This game should be no less than a cracker. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
... MATCH DAY ...
