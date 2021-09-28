Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Rana blocks.
7.1 overs (1 Run) This one stays low! Shorter and outside off, it does not bounce a lot. Gill guides it towards point for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Shubman Gill flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Shubman Gill pushes it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the long on fielder! Tossed up, on off. Shubman Gill looks to slog-sweep but it goes off the toe end of the bat and in the air. Steven Smith there jumps to take the catch but the ball probably brushes his fingers and goes over the rope.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A tad short, outside off. Shubman Gill cuts hard but finds the point fielder.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Shubman Gill pushes it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Nitish Rana works it to long on for a run.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Rana tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to short fine leg and they pinch a leg bye. Kolkata are 44/2 at the end of the Powerplay, 84 needed off 84 balls!
Nitish Rana walks out to bat.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan is ecstatic. This is another big wicket for Delhi as Rahul Tripathi is an attacking batsman. Clever bowling by Khan. He lets out a slower one on a length outside off, at 123.7 kph. Rahul fails to read the variation and is early into his shot. He chips it tamely to the left of mid off and Steven Smith moves across swiftly to complete the catch. Delhi need to keep taking wickets to stay in the hunt.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, again Shubman Gill walks down the track and pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket. Only a run this time.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Rahul Tripathi punches it on the up to deep cover for one. His intent has been very positive!
5.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Gill pushes it in the gap at covers for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Fancy footwork from Shubman Gill. He runs down the track, the length is short and around off, Gill powers it over mid-wicket for a fantastic boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 7.5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 128, are 54/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.