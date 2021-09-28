Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A tad short, outside off. Rishabh Pant hangs back and cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running again, from these two! Floated, around leg. Rishabh Pant turns it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a couple of runs.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Steven Smith whips it off his pads to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Flatter ball, outside off. Steven Smith rocks back and cuts it past point for a boundary. It seems that the message is clear to Smith, Delhi want him to score quickly.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Varun strays on the pads. Smith tickles it towards fine leg for a boundary. The fielder at short fine dives to stop the ball but it beats him.
Strategic Time-Out! Really good from Kolkata so far! They have got two vital wickets and have not let Delhi score freely too. However, Delhi do have the depth in their batting so Kolkata will know they need to keep taking wickets. Delhi, on the other hand, need a partnership, also, they will want Smith to up the ante as he has been in the middle for a while now. They are in a tricky situation here and it will be interesting to see how they go about things.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Narine serves a quicker ball, on a length, outside off. Rishabh Pant rocks back to cut but he misses.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle and leg. Steven Smith works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Pant runs to take one more but is sent back by Smith.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Narine sees Smith advancing down the track, he drags his length back and serves a flatter ball, outside off. Smith tries to block it out but misses. He is struck on the pads, his second line of defense.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Rishabh Pant looks to sweep but he miscues it behind square for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) 50 up for Delhi! Flatter and around middle, Smith eases this one to long on for a run.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Tossed up, around middle. Steven Smith stays back and turns it wide of long on for a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around middle, Steven Smith slogs it over mid-wicket. It goes on one bounce to the fielder again. 5 runs off the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Rishabh Pant gets down on one knee but mistimes his heave to long on, on the bounce. A single taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, down leg. Smith works it behind square to rotate the strike.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Varun errs in length and serves a full toss, on middle. Rishabh Pant works it to long on for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Smith flicks it to deep square leg for an easy single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Steven Smith presses forward and defends it to covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, on off. Pant defends it out watchfully off the back foot. Excellent over from Sunil Narine!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Rishabh Pant stays back and blocks it out back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on a length, around middle. Steven Smith whips it to the leg side to collect a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Rishabh Pant pushes it to covers for a single. He gets off the mark!
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat now!
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Drift and turn, what a special delivery! The mystery spinner strikes straightaway! Huge wicket this for Kolkata as they get to see the back of Iyer early. Floated, outside off, turning in sharply. Iyer gets deceived by the turn and plays a nothing shot in the end. The ball sneaks through and crashes onto the stumps. Shreyas has a confused look on his face, he got comprehensively beaten there, was neither fully forward nor back enough to deal with that gem of a delivery.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Narine starts with a flatter ball, on off. Steven Smith hangs back and works it to long on for a run.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted and outside off, Shreyas hits it firmly through the line but finds the point fielder. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 39/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time, a bit short and around leg at 100.4 kph, Smith pushes it to long on for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) The line drifts to outside off, Shreyas gets forward with an angled bat and pushes it towards cover-point for a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and on off, fuller in length again, Shreyas defends it to the off side.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full and floated on off, Shreyas presses forward and pushes it to covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wrong line from Varun Chakravarthy. A touch short but down the leg side, Iyer tries to pull but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Smith knocks it down to long on and takes a single.
