Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A bit of a bumpy ride but Kolkata have reached home safely! A target of 128 was always going to be tricky on this sluggish surface but the positive approach of Kolkata made it easy for them. Their openers once again succeeded in setting the tone and despite losing two wickets in the Powerplay, Kolkata managed to score decently. Delhi unleashed their army of spinners and it did become slightly scary for Kolkata at one stage. There were a few moments when the chase started to drift away from them but Nitish Rana stood at one end like a rock and useful cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine helped the 2-time champions.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Kolkata win by 3 wickets! Superb shot. Back of a length, around off, Nitish Rana goes deep inside the crease and whacks it over backward point. Kagiso Rabada, in the deep, dives across to his left but it beats his attempt and finds the fence.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Mix-up but no harm done! A bit short and on middle, Nitish works it gently to the leg side and initially looks for a run. Lockie Ferguson responds but is sent back after that. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
Lockie Ferguson is the new man in.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Avesh Khan has another. His season is getting better and better. A bit short in length around off, Southee stays back to heave it over the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto the stumps. 50 wickets in T20s for Avesh Khan and he has a smile on his face. Kolkata need 2 runs to win.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Rana pushes it gently to the right of mid off for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been close. Fuller and on off, Southee drills it to mid off and rushes for a single. Rabada misses his shy at the bowler's end. 3 needed more.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... Safe! Short in length, around off, Southee top-edges his attempted pull to deep square leg. It falls safely, away from the diving attempt of the fielder in the deep and they take two.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length around off, Tim drags it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Southee closes the face of his bat and pushes it to mid-wicket.
Avesh Khan (2-0-9-2) comes back to bowl.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery, outside off, Rana pushes and misses. Fine over from Anrich Nortje. 3 from it. 6 needed more for a win.
Tim Southee is the new man in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Narine is gone! A needless shot but this is how he bats! Back of a length, outside off, Sunil Narine camps back to smack it through the line but it takes the top edge and flies to extra cover. Axar Patel is underneath it. End of a match-winning knock, possibly.
16.4 overs (1 Run) PANT IN PAIN! Sharp delivery, that's quick. Nortje bowls it with a cross-seam and lands it on a length close to off, Rana tries to cut but misses. It goes to Pant and moves towards his right. He tries to collect it but misses. That brushes his fingertips and deflects away. They cross for a bye. Physio comes out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! An attempted slower one by Anrich. It goes wrong though. Too wide outside off and Rana makes a leave.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Narine goes back and hits it to the left of the mid-wicket fielder. They cross for a run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Another miss! Slower one, on a length and outside off, Narine is very early with the swing of his bat and misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Anrich Nortje fires across a yorker-length delivery outside off, Narine tries to make contact but misses.
Strategic Time-Out! Well, the game was evenly poised before the 16th over but it has now drifted towards Kolkata and they need just 9 runs from 24 balls now! Kagiso Rabada lost his radar in the previous over and Sunil Narine has taken full toll of it! A gem of an innings from him and well supported by Nitish Rana. Anrich Nortje comes to bowl the 17th over for Delhi.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one probably, shortish and outside off, Narine hits it firmly to covers where the fielder makes a half-stop only. A single to end the over, 21 from it and only 9 needed more.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sunil Narine has muscled this one as well. Again the length is on the shorter side, Narine loves it there and spanks it over mid-wicket. One no ball has put off Rabada here.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Narine is driving Kolkata home here with his bat. This one is right from the meat of the bat. Slightly short and on middle, Narine clears his front leg and clobbers it over square leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not from the middle of the bat but it has gone the distance. Short and on middle, Narine hangs back to pull but it takes the top edge and flies over fine leg. Lands flush on the rope it seems.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Hammered down the ground! Full toss on middle, Narine smashes it over the bowler's head and collects two.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss outside off, Rana pushes it through covers for a single. Rabada has overstepped. It's a no ball. Free Hit to follow...
15.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery at 135 clicks, a bit short and around leg, Rana defends it back towards the bowler.
