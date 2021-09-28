Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, it's Sharjah and no sixes were scored. Isn't it strange? That tells you the story about the surface. Punjab defended 125 a few days back, can Delhi do the same? We will find out shortly.
Steven Smith comes up for a quick chat. Says it is not easy to face the balls which were landing on a good length, some were skidding through and some were staying low. Adds there was turn with the old ball and it got slower. Mentions they were looking for something around 140-150 but they are a little short. Feels that they have been bowling well and if they can manage a few early wickets, they can then squeeze and build the pressure.
It's a sluggish pitch, extremely tough for stroke-making. Delhi didn't get the momentum going into their innings. Steven Smith was the set batsman but he too struggled to score freely and after his departure, it was a steady fall of wickets for Delhi. Rishabh Pant spent time in the middle but he too found it tough to cut loose and play his trademark big shots. His partnership though with Ravichandran Ashwin was critical as that has given Delhi at least a fighting total on the board. For Kolkata, all the bowlers were impressive and the spinners, in particular, left their mark. Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise package with the ball as he showed his skills and also bagged a couple of wickets.
A disciplined bowling show by Kolkata! They maintained a firm grip on the scoring rate inside the Powerplay and then their spinners choked the flow of runs in the middle overs. Delhi tried to up the scoring rate in the end overs but didn't succeed mainly due to the regular fall of wickets.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! And Delhi finish without hitting a single six in their innings! Slower ball, outside off. Kagiso Rabada looks to slog but he misses. The batters look to sneak in a bye but Dinesh Karthik is alert behind the sticks as he has a shy at his end. Avesh Khan is short of his crease and he sacrifices his wicket on the last ball of the innings. Delhi end with 127/9.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around middle. Avesh Khan hits it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DROPPED! Shubman Gill has dropped a sitter at deep mid-wicket. Length ball, around off. Avesh Khan heaves it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Shubman Gill there, settles under it but he makes a mess of it and the ball goes into the fence.
Avesh Khan walks out to bat!
19.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Avesh Khan swings hard but he misses.
19.2 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, no! Delhi's skipper has to walk back now! Full ball, around off. Rishabh Pant drags it to deep mid-wicket. He charges for the second run. Karun Nair (sub) is there in the deep who runs across and throws it back to Dinesh Karthik who whips the bails off in a flash. Rishabh Pant is well short of his crease in the replays and he departs.
Pant is a goner! An appeal for a run out is taken upstairs but Pant seems short.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Southee spills this one down leg. Pant shuffles across late to whip it but he leaves it in the end. Wide called by the umpire.
Kagiso Rabada walks out to bat now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ravichandran Ashwin departs! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin looks to pull but he miscues it in the air towards deep square leg. Nitish Rana runs forward and takes an easy catch. A heated conversation between Southee and Ashwin. Verbal volleys thrown. Dinesh Karthik intervenes and calms down Ashwin. Maybe, the talk was regarding that extra run which Delhi took on the last ball after it deflected off Pant's body.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) A yorker, around off. Rishabh Pant digs it out to point. The batsmen cross as the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end. It deflects off Pant's body and they collect another run.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Rishabh Pant drills it to long on and Ravichandran Ashwin looks to take another run. The throw comes in to Venkatesh Iyer but he fails to collect it cleanly and Ashwin survives.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off, Ravichandran Ashwin lofts it to long on, on the bounce. Ben Cutting (sub) comes running in and keeps it to one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball, on leg. Rishabh Pant drags it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Rishabh Pant has now surpassed Virender Sehwag to become the leading run-scorer for Delhi in the Indian T20 League.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker, around off. Rishabh Pant digs it out back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A juicy full toss, on off, Rishabh Pant drills it to the right of long off. Ben Cutting (sub for Lockie Ferguson) fumbles and concedes a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball, on middle. Rishabh Pant drags his heave wide of long on for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, he gets hold of this one! Full ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant clears his front leg and carves it over extra cover for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin punches it to deep cover for a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, on off. Rishabh Pant digs it out to the right of Tim Southee who runs and keeps it to one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Pant gets low and looks to reverse-paddle Southee over short third man but he fails to get any bat on it.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Ravichandran Ashwin turns it to deep square leg for one.
Tim Southee is back!
Is there an edge? Karthik and Varun are pretty confident with their appeal but the umpire turns it down. They convince their skipper to take the review and Morgan does so.
16.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flatter and quicker, outside off. Pant stays back to cut but he misses. Varun Chakravarthy and Dinesh Karthik think that Pant has nicked it and they ask Morgan to take the review! The UltraEdge shows that there was no bat involved and Rishabh Pant is safe. Kolkata lose their review.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Ravichandran Ashwin stays back and works it to long on for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Rishabh Pant plays the reverse sweep but he finds the deep point fielder. A single taken.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Delhi bring up their 100! Flatter ball, on leg. Ashwin misses his nudge and the ball rolls away. They sneak in a leg bye!
16.2 overs (1 Run) Off the edge but only a run! Pant comes down the track but Varun shortens the length. Pant still swings but the ball spins away a touch. It goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Looked funny but that could have been dangerous. Tossed up, outside off. Rishabh Pant looks to smash it across the line but only manages to get it away off the toe end of the bat. It drops near the popping crease and rolls behind. Dinesh Karthik walks forward a bit as Pant swings his bat behind to stop the ball from going to the stumps. DK has a narrow escape as Pant's bat missed the grill of Karthik's helmet by a whisker. Both the players see the funny side of that. All good!
Bowling change. Varun Chakravarthy has replaced Narine from this end. 3-0-19-2 are his figures thus far.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Delhi, courtesy of some clever batting from Ashwin. Back of a length, around off. Ashwin stays back and just runs it down late. Tim Southee at short third man dives to his left but the ball goes past him and into the fence.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant drags it to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Ashwin is off the mark! Good-length ball, on off. Ashwin taps it to sweeper cover for a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Delhi are in deep trouble now! Full ball, around middle and leg. Axar Patel looks to whip it on the leg side but he hits it straight to Lockie Ferguson at mid-wicket who takes a good catch, diving across to his left. Venkatesh Iyer has two wickets now, impressing with the ball as well.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to bat now!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too wide and full, outside off. Axar leaves it alone. Wided!
15.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length ball, on off. Axar Patel digs it out back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Venkatesh Iyer sprays it down leg. Axar Patel lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off. Pant gets low and whips it to deep square leg for just a single.
