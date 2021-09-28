Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, slower in pace, Rana drives it through cover-point for a run. 2 runs and a wicket from the over, 30 needed off 30 balls, exciting stuff!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish around middle, Narine stays back and guides it to third man for a single.
Sunil Narine is the new man in.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! SOUND OF TIMBER! Dinesh Karthik runs out of luck. A sequence of dot balls and there is a wicket for Avesh Khan. The slower one does the trick. It's a bit on the shorter side, around off at 126 kph, Karthik stays back inside the crease and tries to run it down to third man. The ball though arrives late, takes the inner portion of his bat and disturbs the stumps behind. This game takes another twist. 32 needed off 32 balls, 5 wickets in the bank for Kolkata.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Khan darts it in, on a fuller length around middle, Karthik shows the full face of the bat and digs it out back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length, around off, DK stands back and tries to help his pull shot on the leg side but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Karthik almost drags it on! The luck is surely with him at the moment. Avesh bowls it on a length around off, Karthik tries to defend but it takes the bottom edge and goes very closely past the sticks.
Avesh Khan (1-0-7-1) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, around off, DK pulls it in front of square leg for a run. 20 from the over and in the context of this game, it's fatal for Delhi. 32 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DK, the master of edges! Gets another boundary for Kolkata. This over has released all the pressure. Quicker one, fired wide outside off, Karthik got back to cut but it took the outside edge and ran away to the third man fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, short in length, Nitish goes back and helps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rana is targeting Yadav here. Quicker, flatter and fuller on off, Nitish Rana sits down on one knee and smokes it over wide long on for another maximum. 38 needed off 39 balls now.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This will help in bringing down the asking rate that has climbed up in the last few overs. Rana uses his feet to a full ball outside off and launches it behind the bowler's head for a maximum.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one, short and around off, Rana goes deep inside the crease and cuts it past backward point for two.
Lalit Yadav (2-0-15-1) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off at 135.7 kph, Karthik is on his toes as he punches it to covers. Two dots to end the over, 52 needed off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Again it's short and sharp around off, at 141 clicks, Karthik pushes inside the line and misses.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary, that helps in calming down the nerves. Short in length and outside off, Karthik flashes his blade at it and edges it down to third man for a boundary.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good placement from DK! Pitches it up and around off, Karthik drives it past the left side of mid off and collects a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, angling in, DK gets forward and defends it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg, Rana tucks it behind square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another excellent over for Delhi! Loopy ball, around off. Dinesh Karthik blocks it off the front foot. End of Ashwin's fantastic spell, 1/24 in his 4 overs. 59 runs needed from 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg. Dinesh Karthik flicks it but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Nitish Rana eases it down the ground for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, outside off. Dinesh Karthik presses forward and pushes it to cover-point for a run. He gets off the mark straightaway!
Kolkata are in a spot of bother. In comes Dinesh Karthik.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Eoin Morgan's poor run of form continues and Ravichandran Ashwin is ecstatic! What a bowler! This one is bowled a shade flatter and shorter around off, the ball lands and straightens as Morgan rocks back to punch it through the line. It takes the outside edge and Lalit Yadav makes no mistake at first slip. Ashwin is running in celebration!
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Eoin Morgan stays back to cut but he gets a bottom edge and the ball goes to point.
Eoin Morgan is the new batsman. 61 needed off 54 balls.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket maiden! Rabada has brought Delhi back into this game! What a fine, fine over from him! He serves a slower ball, into the pitch. Gill looks to heave it away but it goes off the top edge and the ball loops up in the air towards long on. Shreyas Iyer settles under it there and gulps it down.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Good-length ball, on off. Shubman Gill taps it to backward point and looks for a run but is sent back by Rana.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling! A yorker, around off. Gill digs it out back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in from middle. Gill tucks it to mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, outside off. Shubman Gill looks to drive but he gets deceived and works it to mid off in the end.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shubman Gill taps it to backward point.
