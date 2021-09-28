Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who will walk out now?
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That was as plumb as it gets! Lalit Yadav was actually walking off even before the finger was raised. Brilliant from Narine. The last one spun away, this time he lands it on off and gets it to turn back in. Yadav looks to work it on the leg side but misses and then gets hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. Half the side back in the hut even before the 15th over.
14.2 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Yadav had no idea where this one was spinning! It lands on off and then spins away. Yadav looks to defend but is beaten.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, it is dragged through mid-wicket for one.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a good comeback from Kolkata's bowlers. Just when Rishabh Pant and Steven Smith were looking to up the ante, Morgan gave the ball to Lockie Ferguson and he got the breakthrough by castling Smith. Venkatesh Iyer has bowled well too and it will be interesting to see how Morgan uses his bowlers at the fag end of the innings. Sunil Narine comes back to bowl his last over now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Yadav solidly defends it. So that is a tremendous comeback after going for a boundary earlier on in the over.
Lalit Yadav walks out to bat.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The dangerous Hetmyer walks back without hurting Kolkata! So what seemed like a risky move on the very first ball of this over has turned out to be a masterstroke. We all saw in Delhi's last game how Hetmyer can hit it long but he does not last for long in the middle this time. This was there to be hit though. On a length and outside off, at 127.4 kph, Hetmyer slaps it down the ground but does not get the desired elevation and holes out to Southee there.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! A low full toss on the pads, Pant swings, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A single taken.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Pant wants two but it is only one. Fuller and on middle, Pant swings, it goes more off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs in quickly and keeps it down to one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Welcome boundary! Not sure if this is the right move. He did bowl a good first over but a second over was always going to be a risk and it has not started well. Full and outside off, Pant looks to go over covers and bags a boundary. Can this break the shackles for Delhi?
12.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls the wide yorker, Pant jams it through covers for one. Back-to-back excellent overs for Kolkata.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one this time! Outside off, this is guided through backward point for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, Hetmyer drives it nicely but to covers.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more and Hetmyer is off the mark! Outside off, he guides it through point for a couple of runs.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The well-set Steven Smith is now a goner! The seam-up ball does the trick for Ferguson. Brilliant. The last one was really slow and this one is nice and fast. It is on a length and angling into the batsman. Smith swings across the line but gets an inside edge onto the leg pole. Timely wicket as Delhi would have wanted to up the ante now. Ferguson gets his second. He has been really good so far.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Smith is down! That might have hurt! Smith looks to play the paddle scoop by shuffling right outside off. Ferguson bowls a clever slower dipping full toss. It goes off the under-edge and then hits Smith near the box. He takes a moment for himself and rightly so. Seems fine now.
Lockie Ferguson (1-0-6-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) He does, just the 4 runs from the over. A low full toss on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one. Morgan will be delighted with that effort.
11.5 overs (1 Run) 3 from 5 now! Seam-up delivery angled into the pads, Pant swings but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye. Can Venkatesh Iyer end it well?
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just the two from the first 4 balls! Another slower one outside off, Smith gently strokes it through covers for one.
Abhishek Nayar, from the Kolkata camp, is up for a chat! Shares that they are happy with the start and the talk during the break was to restrict Delhi under 150 on this sluggish track. Mentions that it's a new season and they were trying to play a different brand of cricket. Regarding their choice to play Tim Southee ahead of Shakib Al Hasan, Nayar replies that Sharjah being a smaller ground, playing with three spinners would not have been a good idea plus with Russell not playing, they wanted an extra seamer.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Really good from Iyer! This is a yorker-length ball outside off, it is guided to point. Another dot.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller again and just outside off, this is guided to point for only one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Big confusion but safe! A good slower one to begin with. Pant does not pick it, he is way too early into the swing of his bat, it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg. Narine makes a tumbling stop. Smith is halfway down the track but is sent back. Narine realized late where he needed to throw it and hence, Smith makes it back in.
Venkatesh Iyer comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) That is really good from Narine! On middle, Pant works it towards mid-wicket. The batters run the first one quickly. Narine too rushes towards the ball and keeps it to one. 21 runs after the break, Delhi showing better intent.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another single! On middle, this is worked to square leg. A run is taken. Smith thought of a second but it was not on.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the middle pole, Pant works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as he works it through mid-wicket for one. Good batting.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Smith is getting a move on now. Slightly fuller this time and on middle, Smith plays the sweep, he hits it hard and wide of deep mid-wicket for another boundary. His third in the last 8 balls of the inninngs.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Pant pushes it down with the angle to long on for one.
