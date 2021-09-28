Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Rahul plays it late but finds point.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that's some way to open your account. Lalit Yadav is on the shorter side around off, Rahul Tripathi goes on the back foot and hammers his pull shot over mid-wicket. He knocked the stitches out of this one!
Rahul Tripathi is the new man in.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Lalit Yadav strikes. He fires it in from wide of the crease, a touch short and on middle at 97 clicks, Venkatesh Iyer hangs back inside the crease and tries to whip it across the line. He misses and possibly the ball deflects off his pads to the stumps. A big wicket for Delhi as Iyer has been in scintillating form of late. 100 needed off 93 balls.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on off, Shubman Gill hits it firmly down to long on for a run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Nearly drags it on! Lalit Yadav digs it in short around off, Venkatesh Iyer tries to pull but it takes the inner edge and goes through his legs. It's wide of short fine leg and they cross.
Lalit Yadav comes to bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Iyer uses his feet. Comes down the track to a full ball and strokes it towards long off for one. 4 from the over!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Gill eases it down to long off to rotate the strike.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, defended back to the bowler off the front foot.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and heaves it down to deep mid-wicket for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A big shot attempted by Iyer but he has not connected. Fuller and quicker outside off, Venkatesh Iyer tries to play the slog-sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. The impact was outside off.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted one, full and around off, Shubman walks down the track and drives it through mid off for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and just outside off, Venkatesh Iyer again attempts for the reverse sweep but misses. He is hit on the pads, a stifled appeal from Pant but nothing doing.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and around off, Iyer skips down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Skidding down the leg side, Iyer tries to work it around but misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Tossed up, around off and spinning away, Venkatesh Iyer tries to play the reverse-batted shot over point but fails to connect.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track and eases it to the left side of the mid off fielder for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Floated and full around middle and off, Venkatesh Iyer probably looked to go over covers but checks his shot at the last moment. He chips it down towards long off for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shubman Gill closes the face of the bat and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Iyer drives it to mid off. 16 without loss at the end of the second over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Arm ball, around middle, Shubman Gill nudges it off his pads to mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and full again, once more Gill strokes it to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller on off, pushed to covers.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Shubman Gill has shown great intent in the second half of the season. Fuller one, on middle and off, Shubman Gill advances down the track and towers it behind the bowler's head for a biggie.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fires it full and on off, Gill drives it back to the bowler.
Axar Patel to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Nortje bowls the slower one, on a length around middle at 127 clicks, Venkatesh Iyer dances down the track to heave it over the leg side but misses. It flies over the stumps to the keeper.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer is fighting fire with fire. Anrich Nortje goes shortish, around middle at 141 kph, Iyer goes back and pulls it in front of square leg for a boundary.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer pierces the gap on this occasion. Anrich Nortje pitches it up and around off, at 147.6 kph, Iyer stands tall inside the crease and drills his drive through covers.
0.3 over (0 Run) Two dots! On a length, around off, punched from the crease to covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Angling away from the batsman, on a length and outside off at 139 kph, Venkatesh Iyer drives but finds the fielder at extra cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) Slightly short, around off at 143 kph, Shubman Gill stands back and plays it down with soft hands towards mid on. He steals a run to open his account.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 128, are 40/1. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.