Rajasthan Royals unveiled their jersey for IPL 2021 with a spectacular light show at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday night. The franchise set up a giant screen in the stadium for the unveiling, which had a video montage, followed by a 3D projection of some Rajasthan stars in the new jersey. While many teams have launched their new jerseys for the upcoming season, the general consensus on Twitter was that this was the best jersey unveiling by any team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

Watch RR's stunning jersey unveiling here:

Fans on Twitter were blown away by Rajasthan Royals' jersey launch.

Incredible scenes at SMS Stadium, Jaipur. Great job on the match jersey reveal guys. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) April 4, 2021

The word ROYAL peaked here. Absolutely stunned by this reveal. Phenomenal just phenomenal work guys. And obviously without any doubt , I'm loving the jersey — Mayank Jain (@mayankRRfan) April 4, 2021

#HallaBol @rajasthanroyals

The jersey release was grand. Looking forward to see the boys playing in this jersey. And hoping for a grand season this year. #RoyalsFamily — Ritesh Sharma (@sharma_ritesh33) April 4, 2021

Awesome... Ye huyi na bat... — H #RCBForever (@Vish_888) April 4, 2021

What a absolutely fantabulous way to present the Jersey....

Oooooooooooooooo Man !!!!@rajasthanroyals how you do these legendry stuff .. — Rahul Gurjar (@cricketInfinite) April 4, 2021

The Rajasthan Royals team is currently in Mumbai, where they will play their first match of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will not be hosting any matches in IPL 2021. The tournament will only be played in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team will play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each.

All matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue, the IPL governing council had said while announcing the schedule.

Rajasthan Royals had a dismal outing in IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE. The team finished at the bottom of the table with just six wins from 14 matches.

RR have let go of some big names like Steve Smith with young Sanju Samson being handed the reins of the team.