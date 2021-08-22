With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume after a Covid-enforced break, Mumbai Indians (MI) have begun training in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be aiming to be fully prepared for the tournament. MI arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 13 and have already completed their one-week quarantine. On Sunday, the defending champions decided to give their fans a tour of their "new team room" in their bio-secure bubble. Posting a video on social media, fans were given a sneak peek into what the players do when they have some time to relax. The post on Twitter was captioned as, "#OneFamily memories, now landing Welcome to our new team room, Paltan".

Here is the video:

In the video, the team room consisted of fun activities like billiards, table tennis, video games and much more.

The Mumbai franchise arrived in the UAE without their captain Rohit Sharma. The swashbuckling batsman is currently in England for India's ongoing five-match Test series, along with other MI stars Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

India are currently leading 1-0, with the third Test set to start on August 25, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

Before the season was suspended midway on May 4, MI were fourth in the points table with eight points from seven fixtures.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are on top of the standings, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The tournament was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubble.

MI will resume the season on September 19, when they take on MS Dhoni's CSK in Dubai.