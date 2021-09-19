The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) action is back as Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. But to the surprise of many MI fans, it was Kieron Pollard who walked out for the toss in place of Rohit Sharma who will not be playing in this match. CSK are currently in the second spot in the points table while MI are placed fourth. Pollard was the star when the two teams met earlier in the season, as he took MI home in a massive run chase.

The two-time defending champions will be missing Rohit as well as the firepower of Hardik Pandya.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand will be without the services of Sam Curran.

Here is the playing XI of both the teams for match 30 of IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard (c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood