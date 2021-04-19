Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday shared an adorable picture of Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan Uthappa in the yellow jersey, and the Internet cannot get enough of his cuteness. In the picture, the little one looks all set to hit a ball. Along with the snap, the Chennai-based franchise wrote on Twitter, "Junior Cub Nolan ku #WhistlePodu #Yellove." The image spread like wildfire on the social media platform with fans pouring in love for Jr Uthappa.

"The Jr Lion or should I say the CSK Cub is already getting ready to represent the lions in the future. Who better to learn from than his own dad, the most versatile batsman, who wears the yellow jersey. Do well young one, greatness awaits you!" a fan commented on the picture.

Who better to learn from than his own dad, the most versatile batsman who wears the yellow jersey. Do well young one, greatness awaits you! — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 18, 2021

Another suggested that in seven years, much like his father, Jr Uthappa would be a household name. "7 years, he will be the king of all the kings!" he wrote.

Uthappa also shared the picture of his son in the franchise jersey from his Insta handle. The proud father also revealed that Nolan carries his kit everywhere with him.

"Getting into the IPL mood our Neale Nolan Uthappa," Uthappa wrote.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai are placed at the 4th spot on the IPL table with two points from as many games, while Rajasthan Royals are occupying the 5th spot.