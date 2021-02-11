The Indian Premier League (IPL) has released a list of 292 cricketers who will go under the hammer at the auction, which will be held in Chennai on February 18. Earlier, a total of 1114 players had initially registered for the auction with the final list being made on the basis of shortlist of cricketers submitted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players will take part in the IPL 2021 auction and they will be joined by 125 overseas cricketers. Moreover, three players from Associate Nations have been included in the list.

Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the only two Indian players to be included in the highest base price category of Rs 2 crore.

Eight overseas players have also been included in that bracket. The eight overseas cricketers are Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

Meanwhile, 12 players have been included in the Rs 1.5 crore base price category. In the Rs 1 crore category, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian cricketers in that list of 11.

The auction, which begins at 3:00 PM IST on February 18, will see Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) enter with the biggest purse among all franchises.

KXIP has an available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore, with nine available slots.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the least favourably placed, with a salary cap of Rs 10.75 crore each.