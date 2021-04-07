Big-hitting Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says being continuously confined to bio-bubbles can become a "nightmare" and cricketers are leading a "difficult lifestyle" right now to ensure that they continue to do their job. Maxwell, who had his share of problems with mental fatigue in the past, admitted that adjusting to such a life amid the COVID-19 pandemic is definitely taking a toll on players around the world. "It's very difficult (to move from one bubble to other)...you being sheltered from people outside your bio-secure bubble and you get stuck into this never-ending nightmare where you are living the same day over and over again," he said in an interview posted by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on its YouTube channel.

"You almost tend to forget how to have a normal conversation with the outside world. That can be very hard mentally and is a massive challenge. But it's great to be back playing and to be able to do our jobs and entertain people. But it's still a difficult lifestyle at the moment," he said.

"It does put a strain on a lot of relationships as well. You need your support networks to get you through those tough times."

Talking about the upcoming IPL, Maxwell said couldn't care less for all the chatter around his hefty price tag despite underwhelming past performances as he is excited about living a long-cherished dream of playing alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Despite poor outings in the last two IPLs, Maxwell managed to earn big bucks again in this year's auction when RCB signed him for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.

"It's been a long time (dream of playing alongside Kohli and de Villiers). Obviously having known them very well off the field, played against them fair bit but finally I got to play in the same team," Maxwell said.

"Not really," was his response to a query on whether he was surprised by the high bid he attracted at the auction.

"I thought that there might be a little bit of interest. A lot of teams have brought that middle-order overseas player but I knew a couple of teams were looking at a batting off-spinner and I am glad that two teams went harder and RCB got hold of me."

RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in Chennai on Friday. He said his vast experience of playing in Indian conditions could turn out to be handy for Kohli and the RCB in their endeavour to lift a maiden IPL title.

"...I think my performances will take care of themselves. I want to have a positive influence of everything I do, be it attitude, helping out around the team, leadership wise helping out Virat when he needs it... "I suppose with my experience, I think its my 22nd trip to India... so with that sort of experience you have got to help out the rest of the group," Maxwell said.

Maxwell said having spent the entire lockdown period with his fiancee at his Melbourne home, he is feeling fresh now and can't wait to take the field for his new IPL side.

"I was so excited to get going. A new team, a new tournament we are back in India after Dubai last year, I was so excited. Happy to be outside of quarantine. It was nice to see some friendly faces, meet a few new people, get out and run around.

"Hopefully, that lifts other people as well when they see you happy running around. It can be infectious, it can spread through the group pretty quickly as much as a negative reaction can."