Despite the late charge from Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Tuesday, defeated DC by 1 run, courtesy a brilliant last over from ace seamer Mohammed Siraj. DC needed 14 runs off the last six balls to win the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Two of the biggest strikers in cricket, Pant and Hetmyer, were at the crease. However, Siraj held his nerve and denied DC a win even though he conceded two boundaries of the last two balls.

On Thursday, in a clip shared on RCB's official Twitter handle, Siraj relived the last over with his teammate Navdeep Saini and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bold Diaries: Miyan Magic



Mohammed Siraj talks about that final over he bowled against Delhi Capitals, while Saini and Shahbaz share the emotions they went through. This video is all .#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ap3NBHiMx7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2021

"Bold Diaries: Miyan Magic. Mohammed Siraj talks about that final over he bowled against Delhi Capitals, while Saini and Shahbaz share the emotions they went through. This video is all love," RCB captioned the video on Twitter.

In the clip, Siraj asks Saini and Ahmed about their mindset when he was bowling the last over against Delhi. He asks them how they were feeling when DC needed just 14 runs to win in the last over.

Shahbaz said that when the last over began and DC needed 14 to win off six balls, he wasn't nervous. He, however, got scared when they needed six runs off the last ball.

Then Siraj further asked them what was going through their minds and what did they think would happen next. To that, Shahbaz replied that he had full faith in Siraj. He again added that he was scared only before the last ball was being bowled. He said that after all it was the last ball and anything could have happened.

Promoted

Saini added that he wanted Siraj to back his strength and execute his plan, like he has done in the previous games. Saini believed if Siraj backed himself, he would be able to execute his plan well.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB will next take on Punjab Kings in the 26th match of the IPL on Friday in Ahmedabad.