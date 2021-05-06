Two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed, a group of English counties have come forward to offer to host the remainder of the tournament this year in September. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, The Kia Oval (London), Edgbaston (Birmingham) and Emirates Old Trafford and MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire, and Lancashire, who are based at Lord's are understood to be part of the body that wrote to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) inviting them to reach out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the postponement of the league on Tuesday.

The English counties also promised to deliver quality cricket to top players as a build-up to T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in October this year.

According to the report, the counties also hope to stage IPL 2021 in front of crowds.

BCCI also is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish the league.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.

"Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official had said.

Meanwhile, ECB on Wednesday had confirmed that eight of the 11 English players who were playing in the 14th edition of the IPL had returned home after the season was postponed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Danny Reuben -- head of team communication for the England cricket team -- confirmed that while 8 players were back in the UK, the remaining three players were set to leave India in the next 48 hours.

"I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three -- Jordan, Malan, Morgan -- should leave India within the next 48 hours," he had said.