Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The veteran gloveman took to Twitter to share a picture of him getting the vaccine. However, it was Australian batsman and former KKR star Chris Lynn who grabbed the limelight with some hilarious banter. "Could have at least worn pants," Lynn wrote in his reply to Karthik's tweet, referring to the camouflage pants that his former teammate is seen wearing in the picture.

Could have at least worn pants - Chris Lynn (@lynny50) May 11, 2021

Karthik came up with a witty response himself.

"I was thinking shorts like you, then realised I'm not in Maldives. So wore this," he wrote. Lynn, along with the rest of the Australian contingent from the IPL, is in the Maldives, from where they will return home, as Australia have a travel ban on India currently.

I was thinking shorts like you , then realised I'm not in Maldives . So wore this - DK (@DineshKarthik) May 11, 2021

Lynn and Karthik were teammates at KKR before the former was snatched up by Mumbai Indians.

Karthik is the latest among a flurry of cricketers who have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Earlier on Tuesday, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture of him getting his first jab.

India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana also got her first dose on Tuesday.

On Monday, India captain Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara all got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cricketers have also been encouraging their followers to get vaccinated as early as possible as India continues to struggle with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus also breached the Indian Premier League bio-bubble, forcing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the 2021 season midway through the tournament.

Three of Dinesh Karthik's KKR teammates - Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Tim Seifert - tested positive for COVID-19.