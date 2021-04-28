Royal Challenegers Bangalore edged Delhi Capitals by one run in a nail-biting contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Defending 14 runs in the final over, Mohammed Siraj bowled brilliantly to help his side get over the line despite conceding boundaries on the last two balls as Delhi fell one short of the target. RCB scored a above-par total on a difficult pitch but unbeaten fifties from Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant took the game deep, making for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Even Kohli, at one stage, thought that the match was going away from them after Hetmyer took on the RCB bowlers, in particular Kyle Jamieson who went for three sixes in the 18th over. After the match Kohli was full of praise for Siraj for delivering under pressure.

"At one stage I thought it was getting away, but Siraj's final over gave us confidence and we thought he would manage a professional and clinical job. If there weren't fielding lapses it wasn't going to go this far anyway," Kohli said at the post-match conference.

Having lost top three batsmen for just 60 runs, RCB were in a spot of bother but AB de Villiers once again came to their rescue. He blasted 75 not out off just 42 balls, with the help of three fours and five sixes as RCB posted challenging total of 171/5 in their 20 overs.

"AB doesn't like me saying this, but he hasn't played competitive cricket for 5 months, but if you look at him bat it doesn't feel like he doesn't play international cricket anymore. Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us. Such an asset for us. I'll say this again (smiles). He hasn't played for five months, just watch that innings," said Kohli, praising the batting masterclass AB de Villiers produced on the night.

With this win, RCB have regained the top spot in the IPL 2021 Points Table, winning five out of six games. They will next take on Punjab Kings at the same venue on April 30.