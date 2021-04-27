Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Delhi Capitals in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. RCB are coming into the contest after suffering a 69-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Chasing 192 for the win, RCB batsman struggled against CSK's spinners. The Virat Kohli-led side will once again have their task cut out as they will be up against a quality bowling attack of Delhi Capitals. The Bangalore-based franchise will rely on their skipper Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal to provide a platform for the big-hitters like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to come and go berserk from the get-go.

Here's a look at the RCB players who can prove to be the game changers in their face off against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper has been enjoying his role at the top of the order and has looked in fine form in the ongoing IPL 2021 so far. Kohli has one half-century to his name and he has a strike-rate of 127.96. Kohli's opening partner Padikkal has been the aggressor, allowing his captain to anchor the innings.

Kohli has missed out on a few occasions despite getting starts and he will be looking to get a big score under his belt when RCB take on Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

Glenn Maxwell

After struggling for runs in the previous edition of the IPL, Maxwell found his form and has played a pivotal role in RCB's success this year. The Australian all-rounder has smashed two half-centuries and scored 198 runs from five innings so far in the tournament.

Maxwell's ability to take on the spinners in the middle overs has helped RCB so far and they will be hoping that the 32-year-old can continue his good form against Delhi Capitals.

AB de Villiers

Promoted

The former South Africa captain has a strike-rate of 172 in this year's IPL. AB de Villiers struggled against Ravindra Jadeja, who eventually cleaned him up for four as RCB stumbled to a big defeat.

On his day, De Villiers can take down any bowling attack. With Ravichandran Ashwin out of the equation, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman will be eyeing a big knock against a less-experienced DC bowling attack.