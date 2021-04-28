Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what will be the first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match in Delhi this season. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all the eight franchises are playing at neutral venues. The MS Dhoni-led CSK are in a comfortable position on the IPL 2021 points table after winning four of their first five games. The three-time IPL champions will look to continue their form as they take on an inconsistent SRH outfit on Wednesday. CSK, despite being on a four-match winning streak, will need to careful against SRH as they have the bowlers that are hard to put away. Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been doing the bulk of scoring for CSK this season but the game changer in the last few games has been Ravindra Jadeja. CSK will also have the option to try Jason Behrendorff as the Australia pacer has completed his mandatory quarantine and has joined the rest of the squad in Delhi.

Here are some of CSK's key players:

Faf du Plessis

With 214 runs from five games, Du Plessis has been the standout performer with the bat for CSK in IPL 2021. The South Africa batsman has scored two half-centuries in five outings with a strike-rate of 138.96.

CSK will be hoping that he can once again provide them with a solid start as they take on SRH.

Suresh Raina

Raina's availability this season has changed CSK's approach in the middle overs. The former India all-rounder marked his return to IPL with a half-century but since then hasn't got the chance to make a notable contribution as the openers have been performing well.

Raina is known to take on the spinners and he could well be CSK's answer to the mystery of Rashid Khan when the two teams meet in Delhi on Wednesday.

Ravindra Jadeja

Promoted

Jadeja came into the IPL 2021 after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him away from the game for over two months. The left-hander has been one of the star performers in the tournament so far, shining with both bat and ball.

In his last match, Jadeja smashed 62 runs off just 28 deliveries as he took down Harshal Patel, scoring 36 runs off the final over. He then took three for 13 from his four-over spell to seal the win for CSK. Jadeja can once again prove to be the game-changer for CSK.