Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has dedicated 'Chale Chalo' song from the movie Lagaan to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as it motivates players to play together. Rahman also dedicated the song 'Mangta Hai Kya' from the movie Rangeela to CSK's star batsman Suresh Raina.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Rahman dedicated songs to CSK stars Dhoni and Raina, "I would like to dedicate the song 'Chale Chalo' from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song 'Mangta Hai Kya', because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela."

Earlier in the day, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Dhoni should bat at number four or five and not below that for his side.

Dhoni generally comes in to bat at number 7 and in the first game against Delhi Capitals he failed to get going and got out for a two-ball duck. His side lost the game despite setting a target of 189 as Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) provided a flying start to their side, stitching a 138-run stand for the opening wicket.

"MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that's what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can't be leading, when you're batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Live

Gautam further added that Dhoni is not as attacking as he used to be and it is better for him to bat up in the order and set his eyes.

"Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that," he added.

CSK will take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.