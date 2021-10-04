Three teams have already sealed their place in the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021, leaving just one spot open. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are through and Kolkata Knight Riders are in pole position to take fourth spot. Monday will see MS Dhoni's CSK taking on his Team India successor Rishabh Pant's DC, in a battle to consolidate the top spot. While the cricketing action hots up on the field, there is a lot more in store this IPL season. CRED, the official sponsor of IPL, is offering some great deals to its members and it's a bounty out there to be won.

There are rewards and cashbacks available on the CRED app, which the member-only community is giving to make the sporting season more rewarding. While these deals present a mouthwatering prospect for the members, CRED has also come up with a challenge, keeping up with the flavour of IPL.

The most intriguing part of any IPL season is its points table and the leaderboards for runs and wickets. Taking inspiration from this, CRED has launched the CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard where members can maximise the utility of their CRED Coins and win rewards. CRED members can use their Coins to avail deals while booking stays on travel or to get handpicked products on the in-app store. Coins can also be redeemed in the rewards section of the app or to get cashbacks on popular merchants as they use CRED pay.

What you could win by topping the leaderboard on October 4:

The winner of today's leaderboard will win a plush Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine. All you have to do is redeem your CRED Coins on deals and offers on the app and win the luxurious car today.

The contest, which started on September 27, has already been a huge hit among CRED members. The top three ranked members on the first day won curated trips to Maldives, while the winners on September 28 won an electronics makeover from Reliance Digital. Those who finished in the top three on Wednesday took home KIA cars, while the winners on Thursday won BMW bikes. The winners on Friday won US stocks on investment platform Stockal worth lakhs of rupees and the Saturday winners were given exclusive jewellery from Tanishq. The winners on Sunday won cryptocurrency worth lakhs of rupees on Coin DCX.

Offers active on October 4, to get the most out of your CRED Coins:

Promoted

On October 4, CRED members stand a chance to win a Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE5G on redeeming Coins on CRED Rewards.

That's how simple it is. Just redeem the most CRED Coins and rank on the CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard. If you are somebody who thinks deeply about their financial decisions, uses credit cards regularly for making payments and is mindful of paying credit card bills on time, then CRED is meant for you. To become a member, you must have a credit score of 750 and above. So, just download the app and get started.