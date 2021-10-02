It's yet another double header day in IPL 2021 and there is a lot at stake in both the matches. The first match will pit last year's finalists Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians against each other. While DC will look to win and seal their place in the play-offs, MI would look to keep their fight for a play-off spot alive. In the second match Rajasthan Royals will have to beat MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to avoid getting ever so close to missing out on the play-offs. While the cricketing action hots up on the field, there is a lot more in store this IPL season. CRED, the official sponsor of IPL, is offering some great deals to its members and it's a bounty out there to be won.

There are rewards and cashbacks available on the CRED app, which the member-only community is giving to make the sporting season more rewarding. While these deals present a mouthwatering prospect for the members, CRED has also come up with a challenge, keeping up with the flavour of IPL. The most intriguing part of any IPL season is its points table and the leaderboards for runs and wickets.

Taking inspiration from this, CRED has launched the CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard where members can maximise the utility of their CRED Coins and win rewards. CRED members can use their Coins to avail deals while booking stays on travel or to get handpicked products on the in-app store. Coins can also be redeemed in the rewards section of the app or to get cashbacks on popular merchants as they use CRED pay.

What you could win by topping the leaderboard on October 2:

The top three members in the leaderboard will get exclusive jewellery from Tanishq.

The contest, which started on September 27, has already been a huge hit among CRED members. The top three ranked members on the first day won curated trips to Maldives, while the winners on Tuesday won an electronics makeover from Reliance Digital. Those who finished in the top three on Wednesday took home KIA cars, while the winners on Thursday won BMW bikes. The winners on Friday won US stocks on investment platform Stockal worth lakhs of rupees.

Offers active on October 2, to get the most out of your CRED Coins:

On October 2, members can use their CRED Coins in the CRED Store, and get 70% off on more than 150 electronic products for grooming and personal care.

That's how simple it is. Just redeem the most CRED coins and rank on the CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard. If you are somebody who thinks deeply about their financial decisions, uses credit cards regularly for making payments and is mindful of paying credit card bills on time, then CRED is meant for you. To become a member, you must have a credit score of 750 and above. So, just download the app and get started.