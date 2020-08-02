Chris Gayle's antics as a self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss' have been entertaining for his fans. An Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweight in his own right, Gayle now finds himself at Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) juggling the ball at the edge of the boundary as seen in a surreptitiously shot video by KXIP where Gayle's apparent landing beyond the rope while he is still in contact with the ball is out of the frame. Moreover, there's no way to respond their caption “People who think that's a six can reply to this tweet” as replies have been restricted to the only person tagged in the tweet – guess who?

In a show of athleticism that defies his age, the 40-year-old Gayle catches the ball, bobs over the rope but not before releasing the ball in the air, regains his balance, pops back in the playing area and completes the catch.

The celebration after is captured neatly but it's the legality of the catch that remains dicey after a smart bit of camerawork that may not work in a match.

Gayle has scored 4484 runs in the IPL from 125 matches at a strike rate of 151.02 and holds the record for the highest individual score in the tournament – 175* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Promoted

Gayle was a mainstay at Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he forged an opening partnership with his current captain at KXIP, KL Rahul, until before the 2018 season when the franchise let go of him.

The IPL begins on September 19 and KXIP play their first match against Delhi Capitals on September 20 in Dubai.