IPL Live Score: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) clash is probably the closest contest of the extended weekend, which culminates with these two sides meeting in RPS' home turf. With the number of matches each has played reaching 10 on Monday, the chips are almost down as to who will progress and who will be left regretting their mistakes. This therefore is not the time to make any crucial gaffes, so both sides will be careful, providing for some absorbing cricket. RPS would be celebrating their fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially since they managed it while defending a very gettable total. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Defending just 157 runs, RPS found a 'secret weapon' in New Zealand tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who bowled four overs for figures of 2/7! Imran Tahir then sorted the rest out with a three-wicket haul.
GL would be unhappy about losing a match where they recovered so splendidly and pulled off a Super Over. Nevertheless, they are now again beginning to look competitive, with youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Basil Thampi impressing with bat and ball respectively.
But they would need Suresh Raina and company to come good in every match from now if they want to see the knockout stage of the tournament. That starts with their match with RPS, a must-win for both sides.
When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
(RPS) vs (GL) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: RPS vs GL
Fresh from a dominating win over Bangalore, Smith's Pune boys will be full of beans as they get ready to host Gujarat in Match 39 of the 2017 Indian T20 League. While the hosts continue to miss Ben Stokes due to injury, their bowling has managed to rally well especially on sluggish pitches where the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Daniel Christian tend to be more effective. The success of Lockie Ferguson will be a big boost for the hosts as the lad can crank it up at high pace and could be the x-factor the bowling attack needs. The batting is more or less settled although there would be a concern over the lukewarm finishes they are getting in games batting first. The hosts will still know that batting is their stronger suite as the bowling department could face a stiff task on good batting surfaces. Being a night game, the Pune surface should play much better than the previous game against Bangalore. If the bowlers continue to do a good job, the hosts could get on a streak this season. Gujarat on the other hand will still be smarting after the nerve-wracking defeat against Mumbai in the Super Over. The big positive for them will be their bowling in the back end of the innings where they were quite good while the fielding was exceptional. They would be gutted at not having won in the one-over Eliminator where they fell prey to some spectacular bowling from Bumrah. The batting seems to be fairly balanced with Ishan Kishan's promotion to the opening slot giving the batting order more depth. Still it won't be wrong to say that they have underperformed with both bat and ball this season. Initially the bowling seemed a weak link before Andrew Tye's inclusion changed that but it has been followed by inconsistency in batting. Tye's exit to injury will be a big blow and the onus will now be on James Faulkner to lead the attack with the impressive Basil Thampi for company. The visitors will know that any more losses will start making serious dents on their playoff hopes. They will need to put in their A game to stay afloat in the competition. Gujarat emerged victorious in the last duel between the two sides and will hope to repeat the same this time around. Pune will want to change that and solidify their position in the top four. All set for a cracking contest.