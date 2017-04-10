 
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs vs RCB: Punjab Look to Dominate Bangalore

Updated: 10 April 2017 18:53 IST

IPL live score: Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday evening.

Live score: Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on their home turf. © AFP

Kings XI Punjab are in a much better frame of mind in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) than they were at the end of the ninth edition. With rock bottom placements in the last two tournaments, they were in a lot of strife. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, began badly with a loss, but have recovered to put points on the board. The two Australian captains - Glenn Maxwell of KXIP and Shane Watson of RCB - would be keen to emerge winners at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday. (Live scorecard)

Live cricket action, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from Indore, India

RCB would probably have been tempted to field Virat Kohli for Monday's match, had they lost both their matches. But having managed to stop Delhi Daredevils in their second match in Bengaluru, they would likely wait and ensure that their skipper is well and truly fit before they field him.

KXIP, on the other hand, would be perfectly happy now, since almost all their batsmen did get a feel of match practice and skipper Maxwell and David Miller really set the pace against Rising Pune Supergiant.

 

 

