IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Disha Patani Dazzles On Stage Ahead Of KXIP Vs RPS Clash

Live score, KXIP vs RPS: Punjab will start their campaign against Pune in Indore

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are not in a happy place when you look at their record in the Indian Premier League. Having finished rock bottom in the last two tournaments, one could understand their hesitancy and concern as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), who just posted their first win this season. KXIP have a lot of new things to deal with. A new skipper in Australian Glenn Maxwell and a new home ground in the Holkar Cricket Stadium at Indore, moving away from Mohali. (LIVE SCORECARD)

14:59 IST: Harshdeep Kaur is back on stage with the song 'Mast Kalandar'.

14:57 IST: The Bollywood beauty is dancing to the classic of 'Laila Mein Laila'.

14:54 IST: Bollywood star Disha Patani makes a stunning entry. The moment we all have been waiting for. Indore acknowledges too with a loud roar.

14:42 IST: Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith arrive make their way to the field for the opening ceremony surrounded by Bhangra dancers.

14:40 IST: Some foot-tapping Punjabi numbers blaring on the loudspeaker.

14:32 IST: Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur is on stage and kicks off the proceedings in Pune.

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony in Indore and the IPL clash between KXIP and RPS.

With the likes of Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in the team, Maxwell has the luxury to call on some of the best T20 batsmen in the world but it's anyone guess that will this season be a hit or a miss for them.

RPS also have a sensational batting line-up and South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has really added to the bowling clout.

They should be in a great form of mind beginning their second match, while KXIP have no other option but to go up. That makes for quite a contest.