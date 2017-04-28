 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Updated: 28 April 2017 18:16 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 33rd T20 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

IPL Live cricket score - KXIP vs SRH: KXIP play first match at home. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just three wins from seven matches and are placed in fifth spot in IPL 2017, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Live Scorecard)

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Punjab are set to play their first home game in Mohali this season as they get ready to host defending champions Hyderabad. The hosts will be pleased with the win over Gujarat in their previous encounter. The victory broke a run of three straight losses and has given some respite to Punjab's campaign as they are currently placed fifth in the points table. A victory in this game will see them move into the top four and that will be a good incentive for Maxwell's boys. The batting has performed fairly well mainly due to Amla's prolific form with some help from Maxwell and Axar in the middle order. Nevertheless, the runs have come but it's the bowling that has lacked teeth for the home side. All of Punjab's wins this season have come due to tight bowling and Maxwell will hope his side can maintain consistency with the ball. Their opponents don't have such bowling worries as that department has been Hyderabad's strong point. The ability to pick up wickets regularly and bowl exceedingly well at the death has been their forte barring the one game where Dhoni ran amok. Hyderabad have relied a lot on Warner and to some extent Dhawan but the form of Williamson and Henriques will be a massive boost for them. If Hyderabad have a weakness, it's the fact that their middle order is slightly brittle. Yuvraj's form is crucial if they are to defend their title this time around. Punjab will hope to exploit this weakness when the two sides face off. It won't be easy for the hosts though as this will be a stern test for them. Can Hyderabad complete a double over Punjab this season or will the hosts move into the top four? Only time will tell.

