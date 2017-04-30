IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would dearly want to forget their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first 'real' home match at Mohali on Friday and get back winning something when they meet Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the same venue on Sunday. DD, on the other hand, have rather ingloriously slipped towards the poor end of the table. Glenn Maxwell and his boys would be relatively comfortable about meeting DD, while Zaheer Khan would be very keen to unleash his rather formidable fast bowlers and win something. DD are presently last on the table and it can't get any worse for them. Their problem is the vast disparity between his fast bowling and very moderate batting. (LIVE SCORECARD)
KXIP found some hope in Shaun Marsh against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and it seems it would be a good idea if they could deploy both Marsh and Hashim Amla. However, it is their bowling that has let them down repeatedly. The medium-pacers are struggling, the spinners are mediocre and the fast bowlers non-existent. Both the teams are in trouble, but DD are really in a hole. Zaheer Khan would be hoping that his fast bowlers, who are formidable in the shape of Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Corey Anderson. But the batting is struggling and there is where DD are at rock bottom. Either way, both teams would be hoping that they can reverse the process. Time is running out fast and DD need to react in a flash. As do KXIP.
When and Where to watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
(KXIP) Vs (DD) is scheduled for a 4 am IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KXIP vs DD
It's Punjab and Delhi taking on each other in Mohali for the 36th match of the Indian T20 League 2017. The hosts played their first game of the season in Mohali against the defending champions Hyderabad but got completely outplayed. Their bowling was again dismal and their top order failed to deliver. The only positive thing for them was Shaun Marsh getting back in his elements. They are in the bottom half of the points table and will want to turn things around. Delhi on the other hand had an evening to forget in Kolkata. They were handed a 7-wicket defeat with more than three overs to spare. Their bowling had an off-day last time and they will hope that they come back strongly. Their skipper Zaheer Khan suffered an injury in that game and it's not confirmed yet if he will play. And if he doesn't, who will captain Delhi? The men from the capital city are at the bottom of the table but have played a game or two less than others. They will look to take advantage of this situation to make their way into the top 4. So, with two teams desperate for points, expect it to be a hard-fought battle.