IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Updated: 12 May 2017 18:37 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 52nd T20 match between Delhi Daredevils (DD) and (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Friday.

IPL live score: Delhi Daredevils will take on Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday. With seven wins out of their last eight games, RPS have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI). (LIVE SCORECARD)

There is a possibility that RPS will be already in the Play-offs before they take on Daredevils, provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. However, the Pune side can't be hoping for help from the other sides and would be keen to snare their own points and advance. They look good to get there since it is all clicking for them at the right time. As for DD, all they can play for is pride and personal landmarks, as the young batsmen would like to press their cases for future leagues as well as the Indian team.

When and Where to watch: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

(DD) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
10.6
1

Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels

Back of a length around middle, worked behind square on the leg side for a single.

10.5
0

Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels

Dug in short on leg stump, Marlon ducks under the bumper.

10.4
0

Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels

Back of a length outside off, Samuels flashes at it but fails to connect. Probably a bit of extra bounce but he should have put it away.

10.3
0

Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels

On a length outside off, Samuels hangs back and blocks firmly towards backward point.

10.3
1
wd

Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels

On a length and slipping down the leg side, left alone and that's a wide.

10.2
1

Ben Stokes to Karun Nair

Fuller around off, Karun shuffles across the sticks and wrists it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

10.1
1

Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels

Good length on middle, Samuels works it behind square on the leg side. Single taken and the batsmen wanted the second run but Dhoni is quick to race to his left and covers good ground to keep the batsmen to one.

!

Time for Ben Stokes vs Marlon Samuels! These two have a history behind them.

9.6
0

to Karun Nair

Flatter on the stumps, hit but straight to short fine leg.

9.5
0

to Karun Nair

Floats it around middle and leg, Nair shapes to reverse sweep but misses. Dhoni collects and whips the bails off. He appeals but nothing from the umpire.

