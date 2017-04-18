IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Lions (GL) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are not in a happy place. The place is at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 table. GL have just one win and three losses, while RCB are scratching at the bottom of the barrel with four miserable losses from five matches. Needless to say, both GL skipper Suresh Raina and his RCB counterpart Virat Kohli will be desperate to grab some points when they meet at the Sausrashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.Raina would be hoping that returning home would be something of a boost for his side. They were looking good to be competitive in their last match with Mumbai Indians, but the Mumbai outfit is almost unstoppable now. (LIVE SCORECARD)
RCB, on the other hand, are extremely upset, with Kohli mincing no words when he reminded his team of their responsibility towards the fans and franchise owners. RCB have by far the most formidable batting in the tournament, with Kohli, Chris Gayle being among the best batsmen in the business. However, AB de Villiers recurring injury may force him out again from the crucial tie. GL too have the likes of Raina, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith and Aaron Finch in their batting armoury. It is the bowling that will be sorely tested when the two sides meet and it is a simple matter of who bowls better that may decide the clash between these two bottom-placed sides.
IPL Live Score: GL vs RCB
Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli starts by saying that AB de Villiers and Samuel Badree miss out because of niggles. Adds that Travis Head and Chris Gayle come in place of them. Conveys that both teams are looking for some momentum and they are eager to get some points on board. Opines that the pitch will be consistent and they will have to bat well first up.
Gujarat captain, Suresh Raina says they are going to bowl first. Opines that they chased last year also and that is how the combination is so the preference of batting second. Reveals that there are three changes - Shivil Kaushik, Dhawal Kulkarni and Aaron Finch come in place of Jason Roy, Munaf Patel and Praveen Kumar. Ends by saying that they will have to chase well.
TOSS - GUJARAT WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD!
Both the teams have a start-studded batting line-up but their bowling hasn't been upto the mark. Bringing in Samuel Badree and Andrew Tye have improved their performances with the ball for the respective teams but it still hasn't proved to be enough. So, it looks like the team who is more clinical with the ball will have the upper hand tonight.
Hello and a warm welcome to the 20th match of the Indian T20 League. It's the bottom of the table clash as Gujarat hosts Bangalore. Both these teams are troubling to find the right team combination and it's resulting in their performances. They have won just one match each and will look to change their fortunes before they run out of time.