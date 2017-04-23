IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions Vs Kings XI Punjab

Gujarat Lions would be hoping that their win over Kolkata Knight Riders was not a flash in the pan and that they could add to the good work done there with two more points against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet up in Rajkot on Sunday. GL skipper Suresh Raina once more reminded all concerned of his limited-overs credentials, though one win won't be enough for them. KXIP, on the other hand, would be wondering where the next point would come from. Especially, when their 198 runs were dismissed with no trouble by Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD)
It largely will be a battle of batting strength, with the formidable GL names like Raina, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith to take one KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell, in the company of Hashim Amla, coming off a century in the last game, and also the likes of Marcus Stoinis and David Miller.But the issue for both sides has been their bowling, which shows why GL are just one step off the bottom of the points table and KXIP are also not too well placed. Of all the bowlers on display, only GL's Andrew Tye and Basil Thampi have made an impression, but not in the same match. Ravindra Jadeja is not in best form yet, so his potential to take wickets regularly has not been reached yet. The Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have not really worked for KXIP, nor has Varun Aaron. No wonder Maxwell is left shaking his head when targets close to 200 are hauled in so easily.
When and Where to watch: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
(GL) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: GL vs KXIP
Gujarat finally managed to win a game away from home after a scintillating performance from their captain Suresh Raina. They will now host Punjab at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Both the teams are in a similar position in the table with two wins apiece after six games and a win would help them surpass each other for sure. The hosts after tinkering a lot, opened with Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum, which did pan out well for them. The way in which they gave a start somehow made the target of 188 look relatively easy. With James Faulkner back in the team, they look a completely different bowling unit. The home side will want to replicate their performance and keep racking up as many wins as possible. Punjab, on the other hand, had the perfect start to the tournament with two wins in a row but since then they haven't been able to recreate the same magic. They have now lost four games on the trot which is a concerning factor for any team. The visitors are struggling with their bowling as they failed to restrict the opposition from chasing down a target in excess of 190. With Glenn Maxwell citing bowling as their main concern, needs to look in his armory and find inspiration from somewhere. The openers of Punjab have been doing the bulk of the scoring for them with Hashim Amla scoring an unbeaten century in the previous game against Mumbai and Manan Vohra nearly taking his team past Hyderabad single-handedly. The latter who missed out the last game due to illness should be back for the away side and that should be a positive for them. The two batting heavy sides face each other and it should be an epic battle.